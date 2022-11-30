fire alram IF

A resident in a townhome complex in the area of Masters Drive reported a fire alarm at a neighboring residence on Tuesday.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department

Last night’s townhome complex fire was extinguished quickly due to an individual reporting a fire alarm heard in the neighborhood. There were no injuries to occupants or first responders.

At 4:45 p.m. last night, Nov. 29, the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center received a 9-1-1 call from an individual who stated that they could hear a fire alarm going off in the area of Masters Drive in Idaho Falls but were unsure which property the alarm was coming from.


