An online seminar to discuss how to best conduct open meetings during the coronavirus pandemic is scheduled for Jan. 7.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and Idahoans for Openness in Government will conduct the hour-long seminar at 2 p.m. on the GoToWebinar platform. Wasden, Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane and the open government group’s president, Betsy Russell, are panel members.
Wasden said the meeting should be helpful for public officials, citizens and members of the media. Wasden and the open government group have conducted 49 open meeting and public records seminars across Idaho since 2004. The series usually moves around the state, but 2020 sessions were canceled because of COVID-19. In-person meetings are expected to resume soon with events tentatively planned in central and eastern Idaho.
To participate, people should register at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6596762315239876365.
People are asked to check their computer system requirements in advance of the meeting to avoid connection issues.