There is a distinct choice to be made in the District 33A race for the Idaho House of Representatives between incumbent Republican Barbara Ehardt and Democratic challenger Miranda Marquit.
The Post Register editorial board recently conducted conference calls with both candidates, each lasting about 30 minutes, to give them a chance to talk about their views on the issues. Following are some highlights from their responses.
BARBARA EHARDT
Some of the top priorities Ehardt listed include figuring out how and where the state’s surplus will be allocated in education and dealing with property taxes.
She feels property taxes are a complicated spider’s web she feels she understands more than most. She says the homeowners exemption has not changed the burden of the increase of property taxes and has not addressed the root of the problem.
“I absolutely support our needs,” Ehardt says. “We can’t vote to increase property taxes in a down economy.” She talked of “blowing the system up” and doing things differently.
“We don’t have the power to make a dent in property taxes at this level unless we change things,” she added. “It’s not as simple as saying, ‘Hey, let’s do a homeowners exemption.’”
As far as the state’s surplus and how to spend it, Ehardt said the state is conflicted with its responsibility to provide uniform education.
“Funding is a big burden especially with inflation,” she said. She would like to see a set architectural design for the state with two to three designs for all school sizes at all levels, looking into how to create a building fund, changing how schools are allowed to build new buildings when necessary.
“Parents want the state to get back to the fundamentals of education,” Ehardt said, moving away from issues such as sexual orientation. “Parents don’t want the kind of battles other states are facing. We had a large learning loss with the pandemic. We need to get back to helping students.”
Education issues she sees as being important include what children are being taught, and not forcing students to be vaccinated in order to attend school.
Ehardt expressed a concern about pricing students out of a higher education, saying the tide is turning when it comes to education in trades through tech programs. She applauded work done at the College of Eastern Idaho, providing more funding at that level, keeping a connection between high schools and higher education.
On social issues such as the Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade, Ehardt doesn’t expect the national impact on the mid-term election Democrats had wanted.
“They’re so radical about what they want, abortion any time at any stage,” she said. Ehardt says she is pro-life, but she differs with Republican colleagues who believe in no exceptions on abortion.
“Our legislation certainly protects the life of the mother and allows for instances of rape and incest, often involving a child,” she said.
She is in favor of Senate Joint Resolution 102 which would allow calling for a special session of the Legislature for any time and for any reason.
“There’s no check and balance on the executive office,” Ehardt said. “It’s important that the legislative body have the opportunity to call itself back into session, 60% is not a threshold easily achieved. We need to have an ability to call ourselves back into session.”
MIRANDA MARQUIT
Marquit says she doesn’t think Idaho legislators have done a good job of advocating for Idahoans, seeing too much grandstanding on social issues.
Marquit wants a good investment in education, “funding education the way it should be. We are routinely at or near the top of the list of education not being funded properly, we’re at or near the bottom in teacher pay.”
She supports increasing access to technical and vocational training, higher education, job skills training and life-long learning opportunities.
Marquit says legislators have allowed extremists to dictate an agenda that tears down public education, suggests jailing librarians and banning books that are considered offensive. She wants to offer teachers competitive pay or state-level loan forgiveness programs provided in other states.
She says Idahoans consistently list education as a top priority, but legislators ignore pleas to give education the boost it needs, especially in rural areas. She has concerns that funds will go to support the requirement in Idaho’s constitution to uniformly fund public education, basing education funding on sales tax.
On property taxes, Marquit feels the Legislature has shifted blame to city and county governments while restricting what municipalities can do to solve problems. She sees a need to help senior citizens with property taxes through a property tax credit, re-adjusting the tax formula.
Marquit is against SJR 102, saying that instead of spending time on issues that matter, she sees the potential for more legislative grandstanding. “We need to remain focused on issues the citizens care about,” she added. People are looking for local solutions to what’s going on locally, and to be aligned in purpose, Marquit said.
“Look at my policies and see if they meet your values. Look at my priorities and see if they align with yours,” she added.
CONCLUSION
Ehardt says she has an ability to work with everyone. Marquit also said she could work across the aisle, with Republicans working on her campaign.
Ehardt brings a definite passion to her position. Her passion and commitment are to be admired. Agree or disagree with her, you know where she stands.
Marquit showed herself to be thoughtful in her answers. She has shown a lot of passion in her views as well.
Ehardt brings experience behind her, while with Marquit one question involves whether she understands the intricacies of the office. And while Ehardt shows a lot of passion on issues, one concern is whether that passion is put behind some things that don’t matter in the long run.
When it comes to the choice between Ehardt and Marquit, it basically comes down to where voters think Bonneville County and Idaho should go in the future.
