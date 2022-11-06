Don’t let anyone tell you that your vote doesn’t matter. Every vote matters.
There isn’t much in Tuesday’s midterm election as far as local legislative races with opposition, but there is plenty more to decide beyond that.
The Idaho Falls School District 91 bond issue has received much attention with plenty of passion involved on both sides, for or against the proposed $250 million measure.
There are crucial state races to be decided and some distinct choices to be made for lieutenant governor and attorney general, among others.
There’s a vote on a resolution to change the state Constitution to allow the Legislature to call itself into special session.
There are races to be decided for U.S. Senate and House offices.
The bottom line is that this may be a midterm, but there is still plenty of reason to vote.
We’ve been saying it in the days leading up to the election, and we’ll say it again here and now: Now is the time for citizens of voting age to do all they can to make sure they are registered to vote and make sure they know where their polling place is located, do some research on candidates and issues, and then get out and actually vote.
Idaho’s Secretary of State’s office has a website — voteidaho.gov/ — which provides a wealth of information with voter education videos, checking voter records, requesting an absentee ballot, county clerk information, important dates for voting, and more.
This may be a midterm election, which doesn’t always generate tremendous interest among voters. This is one that should generate a lot of interest, including in the state of Idaho.
In past weeks and months, the Post Register editorial board has met with a few candidates for state offices, including the candidates for attorney general and lieutenant governor. One interesting thing that has come out of each of those conversations is the thinking coming from the candidates, particularly those running on the Democratic side.
For attorney general, Tom Arkoosh has said that he is genuinely nonpartisan and the main reasons he is running as a Democrat are because a) he was urged to do so, b) to give voters a choice. His candidacy is an example of how we’ve seen party lines being crossed even within the Republican Party, with nearly 50 longtime Idaho Republicans including a former governor and dozens of other past and current officeholders – along with a host of former top Idaho law enforcement officers and officials – endorsing Arkoosh in his race against former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador, citing concerns about Labrador’s confessed conservative partisan stance on how he would run the office if elected.
Then there’s the lieutenant governor race between Speaker of the House Scott Bedke on the Republican side and Boise attorney Terri Pickens Manweiler on the Democratic side. Pickens Manweiler is another candidate who said she has many conservative views and was raised in a conservative background but she also has campaigned for LGBTQ+ rights, fighting for women’s rights, reproductive health care rights, supporting public education, protecting Idaho’s public lands, and going against extremism and the far right.
The differences in the attorney general and lieutenant governor races are stark ones to be sure.
One of the things both Arkoosh and Pickens Manweiler said in their visits was that in their travels around the state, they’ve sensed a feeling among many Republican voters they’ve spoken with that the party has gone too far to the right and they’d like to see more of a return toward a middle ground.
We will see how that pans out come Election Day.
Will the Supreme Court’s decision on the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization issue, taking away the constitutional right to abortion, come into play in Idaho in any way? Probably not. But one interesting statistic from TargetSmart – a Democratic political data services firm in Washington, D.C., who used numbers from the state’s secretary of state office – showed Idaho five spots behind Kansas in terms of how many women registered to vote after the court’s ruling on Dobbs, with Kansas voters deciding in August to keep abortion rights legal.
Everyone’s vote matters, even in a midterm election. Perhaps that should be modified to say ”especially in this midterm election.”
This is a midterm election unlike most others.
In what other midterm election on a national level have we seen so many issues being discussed that could decide how things go in government over the next two years, issues such as inflation all the way to voting rights and the stability of U.S. democracy itself with hyperpolarization and the talk coming from 2020 election deniers running rampant? These are not small issues by any means, and voters in Idaho can have a say in all of it.
This is why voting is a cherished fundamental right. It can’t be taken for granted.
Please ... vote.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.