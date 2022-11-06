Don’t let anyone tell you that your vote doesn’t matter. Every vote matters.

There isn’t much in Tuesday’s midterm election as far as local legislative races with opposition, but there is plenty more to decide beyond that.


The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

