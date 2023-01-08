The first session of the 67th Idaho Legislature convenes Monday. Are we all ready for this?
It’s a bit late for Christmas, but let’s go through a few things from our own “wish list” as it pertains to what’s ahead in the Legislature. Gov. Brad Little along with state Republican and Democratic leaders have already given us some things to look for during a legislative preview event Thursday.
EDUCATION FUNDING
This always gets a top priority when it comes to our list, and according to Little it gets his nod as a top priority as well. A start for this came during the special session Sept. 1 with legislators passing House Bill 1, aiming to transfer $330 million in annual funding from sales tax collections to public education and directing $80 million per year toward in-demand careers or career training.
Legislators will be looking at how to implement and distribute the new funding for education. With 39 new legislators coming in and none of them in office when HB 1 passed in the special session, we can only hope that a fresh perspective comes along that supports that hope for more prioritization in education funding, including a move toward making salaries more competitive to retain and attract top teachers.
Along those lines, we hope that efforts come to fruition in finding a solution to funding school infrastructure that have been discussed leading up to the regular legislative session. In a fast-growing state like we have in Idaho with school overcrowding and maintenance needs an ongoing issue in many districts, this can’t continue to be kicked down the road any longer. The costs have become much too high and the needs just don’t go away.
Along those lines ...
TAXES
Property taxes. The sales tax on groceries. We continue to see record budget surpluses, which has led to tax rebates and a reduction in the income tax. Yet many residents remain concerned about the cost of property taxes and housing affordability. What can be done to provide some relief in those areas?
Again, much has been discussed in terms of solutions in the weeks prior to the start of this session. We wish for the best solutions to come out of those discussions.
MEDICAID EXPANSION
Four words: Be smart about this.
In November 2018, 60.6% of Idaho voters voted to approve Medicaid expansion via a ballot initiative. Medicaid eligibility was expanded to about 100,000 low-income Idahoans under age 65. Now, after five years, that expansion is up for review, and we can read the tea leaves from the words being spoken by new Speaker of the House Mike Moyle, R-Star, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, with Moyle saying the Medicaid budget is “out of control.”
What do the tea leaves say? There’s a very real possibility that Medicaid expansion could be reversed.
Moyle has said “all things are on the table,” while admitting that doing so won’t happen without a fight.
Will legislators go against the wishes of 60.6% of Idaho voters and repeal Medicaid expansion over a concern about costs while still boasting a budget surplus over $1.5 billion?
In the Legislature, anything is possible.
Finally ...
SIDE ISSUES
We know all too well how much weight the Idaho Freedom Foundation can carry when it comes to the Legislature. And we know all too well how much weight the IFF can give to side issues, those things that take attention away from more important issues. We saw a lot of that in 2022. Remember the appropriately numbered House Bill 666, meant to “remove a provision regarding an affirmative defense to disseminating material harmful to minors” in libraries?
Looking at the latest writings of IFF leader Wayne Hoffman this week, we can be sure to see more of this in the upcoming session.
Hoffman’s priorities when it comes to education include “remove and defund any semblance of social justice ideology and critical theories from our K-12 and college systems,” including “the state’s teacher certification system that requires educators to adhere to leftism in order to teach here, end funding for Planned Parenthood-endorsed sex education programs that include pornographic content, strip power from the leftist teachers unions, stop public libraries from being used to distribute obscene materials.”
Sound familiar?
From Hoffman we also have “prohibit youngsters from attending or participating in drag shows, stop schools from asking students to note their preferred pronouns, stop state and local government funding of ‘pride’ events.”
We suppose it wouldn’t be a typical Idaho legislative session these days without side issues. Our wish would be that they don’t get more time in debate than they deserve.
