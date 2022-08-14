The Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy deserves a pat on the back for its efforts to bring attention to and knowledge of an issue that is of great importance.

The group published a study July 28 on its website showing that Idaho’s lowest income renters received less rental assistance than those in other states, and it went a bit further by providing input when it comes to turning that around.

