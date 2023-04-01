We need to applaud Republican Reps. Marco Erickson, Rod Furniss, Stephanie Mickelsen, Britt Raybould, Jerald Raymond, and Jon Weber.
They were the local legislators who voted against Senate Joint Resolution 101 in the Idaho House Thursday, maintaining a way for the state’s citizens to have a real voice in Idaho politics.
Kudos to those six lawmakers.
A two-thirds majority of the 70 seats in the House was required to pass the resolution. It failed by several votes with a 39-31 majority in favor, meaning those six legislators played a key role in its defeat.
SJR 101 proposed a state constitutional amendment to require any referendum or initiative petition to be signed by at least 6% of legal voters at the last general election in each legislative district with all 35 districts being considered versus only 18 districts as is currently allowable.
That threshold of 6% in all 35 districts was just too high, and as we’ve pointed out before it’s a notion that doesn’t stand up to a legal test.
Gov. Brad Little signed a law in 2021 requiring signatures from all 35 of the state’s legislative districts. It was later overturned by Idaho’s Supreme Court, ruling it unconstitutional while stating “the initiative and referendum powers are fundamental rights, reserved to the people of Idaho, to which strict scrutiny applies,” with one of the justices writing that such moves “infringe on the people’s reserved power to enact legislation independently of the Legislature.”
In 2019, Little vetoed more far-reaching initiative restrictions passed by the Legislature that year, seeking to increase signature requirements to 10% of registered voters in 32 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, while cutting the signature-gathering period by two-thirds, from 18 months to six.
As we said in February, SJR 101 was an attempt to put a stranglehold on the people’s right to put an initiative on the ballot, which can include some largely popular measures that cross party lines, such as Medicaid expansion. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the homeowner’s exemption have all been enacted via the ballot initiative in Idaho.
Rep. Dale Hawkins, R-Fernwood, was one of the representatives voting in favor of the resolution. He said it would give the entire state a say in what goes on the ballot.
That argument doesn’t go far. With 18 districts gathering signatures of approval, it’s already a majority of the districts. The way it stands now, it actually gives some power to voters in the more rural districts when you stack them up against more populated districts, such as Ada County. It protects rural districts.
When you get right down to it, the entire state does ultimately have a say when it comes to what’s on the ballot — the difference being deciding what goes on the ballot versus the issue itself. Not in favor of an issue that’s on the ballot? Vote against it. If enough people around the state vote against it, the issue fails. It’s that simple.
Why prevent an initiative from getting on the ballot in the first place if it has enough support to put it there from the majority of districts? Why make it pretty much impossible to put a citizens’ initiative on the ballot? What cause does that serve?
There’s this fear of “well-funded activist organizations” out there behind initiatives. Don’t buy into that fear.
As reported in the Idaho Press, House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel said the state’s requirements for getting an initiative on the ballot are “already at the outer bounds” of feasibility, asking lawmakers to imagine if legislation could only be passed with support from every district.
“We’re not giving people a voice, we’re completely eradicating a voice” if SJR 101 were to be approved, Rubel said.
According to the Idaho Capital Sun, Raybould and Rubel told legislators it appeared there was a drafting error in the resolution that made it different from the way it was pitched to legislators, saying it was intended to raise the threshold to 6% of the votes cast in the previous general election in each legislative district, but then it was amended to apply to 6% of the “legal voters” at the time of the last election, which they interpreted to mean 6% of registered voters, not just 6% of the people who actually voted.
“It creates a threshold much higher than I think was intended by the bill’s sponsors,” Raybould said. “So instead of roughly 50,000-some odd (signatures) being collected in the state, double that would need to be collected to reflect the total number of registered voters in the state.”
“The language matters,” Raybould added.
For now, the measure is dead. Why do we have the feeling we should add, “Long live the measure?” So far, this has been a wish that just won’t die among some lawmakers.
