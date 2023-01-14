Idaho Gov. Brad Little gave a positive, encouraging, focus-based State of the State address Monday, touching on all of the major priorities entering the 2023 legislative session.
Little is a conservative governor in a conservative state recognizing that there are areas needing to be addressed in ways that come down in part to improved funding.
In the end, you’d never know Little was a conservative governor in a conservative state with a record surplus when looking at some of the responses from a few of the “usual suspects” from the far right.
First, some of the highlights from Little’s address presenting a plan he calls “Idaho First”:
EDUCATION
Recognizing 80% approval from Idaho voters of education investments passed during the 2022 special session last September, the plan targets starting teacher pay to be in the top 10 nationally and boosting pay and benefits for all teachers to keep the state competitive.
EMPOWERING PARENTS
Making permanent the Empowering Parents grant program to support student learning outside the classroom.
TAX RELIEF
Pledging $120 million to defray local property taxes while fulfilling income tax reductions passed during the 2022 special session, passed by 80% of Idaho voters.
FIGHTING FENTANYL
Calling for the development of a new statewide drug interdiction team with the Idaho State Police with enhanced testing and training along with moving to inform youth about the dangers of fentanyl.
INFRASTRUCTURE INVESTMENTS
Saying investments in critical infrastructure can be done without raising taxes or fees, bringing more than $1 billion in new investments toward the transportation safety gap, improving local bridges, airports, and pedestrian and safety projects, and expanding broadband.
FISCAL PRUDENCE
Paying off debt, addressing deferred maintenance, bolstering rainy-day funds, maintaining a structurally balanced budget, and leaving a healthy surplus.
Pretty conservative, right? Now some reaction from the far right.
IDAHO FREEDOM CAUCUS: “Idaho DOES NOT have universal school choice, instead we have a government school system that rewards the teaching of woke agendas which are full of radical gender identity and liberal indoctrination. Gone are the days of being rewarded for performance. Instead, the governor gives a nod to socialism by increasing the pay for all, regardless of how good or bad a teacher may be.”
IDAHO GOP CHAIRWOMAN DOROTHY MOON: “His embrace of teacher’s union policy objectives ... is deeply disappointing. ... (T)he Governor’s vision for the next four years sounded no different than the vision offered by Colorado’s incumbent progressive Democrat governor.”
IDAHO FREEDOM FOUNDATION PRESIDENT WAYNE HOFFMAN: “It’s an absolute disaster of a policy blueprint and, if followed, will lead the state further down the path of greater government dependency, socialism, and unfettered transgenderism.
“My advice to lawmakers is to ignore everything Gov. Little said. Every last word.”
Welcome to the 2023 legislative session.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.
