Few criminal cases in eastern Idaho in recent memory have generated the level of public interest in the court proceedings as much as the case involving Lori Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell.

They are accused of conspiring together to kill her two children and his late wife in a case dating back to 2019. It has drawn attention far beyond eastern Idaho, going national and international. The documentary series “Sins of Our Mother” was made available on Netflix Sept. 14, featuring interviews with members of Vallow Daybell’s family and former friends.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

