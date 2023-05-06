In the interest of full disclosure, the name LaOrange has graced the pages of the Post Register for well over 30 years with Monte LaOrange’s work as a photographer and managing editor until his recent retirement.

With that, we are fully aware of Karla LaOrange’s abilities in the field of education. It quickly got our attention in the newsroom last week when Idaho Falls School District 91 announced that Karla LaOrange had been chosen as the district’s new superintendent after a nationwide search, replacing Jim Shank, who announced in March that he was leaving the district effective June 30 to take a similar position at the North Beach School District in Ocean Shores, Washington.


The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

