In the interest of full disclosure, the name LaOrange has graced the pages of the Post Register for well over 30 years with Monte LaOrange’s work as a photographer and managing editor until his recent retirement.
With that, we are fully aware of Karla LaOrange’s abilities in the field of education. It quickly got our attention in the newsroom last week when Idaho Falls School District 91 announced that Karla LaOrange had been chosen as the district’s new superintendent after a nationwide search, replacing Jim Shank, who announced in March that he was leaving the district effective June 30 to take a similar position at the North Beach School District in Ocean Shores, Washington.
With that awareness of her abilities and knowing of her dedication to education and the students, we can say that while a nationwide search was undertaken, the best choice was found right here at home with Karla LaOrange.
Karla was born in Salt Lake City and lived in Seattle, Las Vegas, and San Francisco before moving to Idaho Falls with her family when she was in elementary school. She went to high school at Skyline and Idaho Falls, graduating as a Tiger.
She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education, a master’s in curriculum and instruction, an endorsement in administration, and an educational specialist degree qualifying her to be a superintendent.
Her career in education started as a fifth grade teacher at Dora Erickson Elementary, a facilitator for gifted and talented students, a part-time assistant principal and part-time sixth grade teacher at Sunnyside Elementary, head teacher at Osgood Elementary, principal at Linden Park Elementary, and as director of personnel and an education director at the district office.
From there she went on to BYU-Idaho for the past 11 years, most recently as the elementary education faculty program director and department chair.
Her experience in education is well-rounded. Her knowledge of local schools is exceptional, making her the leading candidate.
Now, Karla gets to come back home to work.
She counts her time at Linden Park as a highlight of her career, seeing how well the faculty worked together in improving student achievement, helping every child reach their potential. Karla says student achievement remains as an emphasis for her, and community involvement and communication will be crucial to her administration. It will be crucial because of the need for upgrading facilities in a tough market. It will be critical to convince patrons and voters of the need for upgrading facilities and to steer the district’s ship in the best direction fiscally to meet those needs.
That will be her biggest challenge. We feel she’s up to that challenge.
“I will very much be focusing in on communication and collaboration, both with parents and teachers ... and with a district leadership team,” she said in a recent interview, realizing the role of community and stakeholders in their importance when it comes to education.
“With teachers ... I honor them and I honor their good work,” Karla said. “We are going to work to build a very collaborative environment that is supportive of helping them meet the needs of students and helping our students grow and achieve.
“To the students, I want them to know ... that they are valued, that they are important at whatever school they go to, and that they matter. We want them to be successful and we are here to help and serve them as they learn and grow and graduate and move forward with their lives.”
These are our observations. What about the observations of Karla’s family, the people that have seen her through her career on a day-to-day basis?
There, aside from her own family, we find that her focus has always been on students. She loves to celebrate the achievements and accomplishments of her students. That’s carried on to her daughters, who have either gone into or are pursuing careers in education themselves.
Whether it was an elementary school student who had grasped a difficult topic or a college student that had passed a difficult test or been given a job offer with a school district, her family says Karla was always thrilled by those accomplishments.
To her family, it’s hard to explain how dedicated Karla is to education. She continues to take classes, she is always reading books on best practices, she collaborates with other educators, and most of her life revolves around this passion.
To her family, it would be impossible to calculate how many students Karla has had a positive influence upon since starting her career, but it’s in the thousands, and for her that’s the gift of education.
We look forward to Karla LaOrange doing good things in District 91.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.