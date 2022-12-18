The Idaho Legislature won’t be in session until the second week of January, but there are rumblings coming out of Boise that could provide a win-win situation for the state’s taxpayers and for education.

According to a report by Betsy Russell in the Idaho Press, Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, the new co-chair of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, has come up with a draft bill calling for earmarking 10% of Idaho’s sales tax revenues to go to property tax relief for homeowners with a state-paid credit against property tax owed. Grow says the credit would come to roughly 40% of a homeowner’s property tax bill after the homeowner’s exemption, excluding voter-approved levies, which wouldn’t be subsidized. He says the relief would come to about $330 million per year.


The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.