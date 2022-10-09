Jerry: The November 8th elections are only one month away.
Carrie: Did you know our Legislature has a proposed amendment to the Idaho Constitution on the November ballot?
Jerry: Changing our Idaho Constitution is a serious matter. What are they up to?
Carrie: The Idaho Legislature generally meets for the first three months or so of each year. Once they adjourn, the Idaho Constitution says only the governor can call them back into session. The proposed amendment would allow our Legislature to reconvene anytime if 60% of both the House and Senate members agree.
Jerry: For the past 130 years, the Idaho Legislature has operated without having to call itself into session. Why do we need that now?
Carrie: Good question! The Legislature says they shouldn’t be dependent on the Governor to call them into a special session when extraordinary events occur. According to the Idaho Voters’ Pamphlet, Idaho is one of just 12 states whose legislature has no power to do that.
Jerry: What do other states do?
Carrie: It varies. According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 10 states have full-time or almost full-time legislatures. So it wouldn’t really matter to them.
Jerry: What about the others?
Carrie: Twenty-six states have “hybrid” legislatures. Those legislators spend about 2/3 of a full-time job doing legislative work. Some can call themselves back into session and some can’t.
Jerry: Is Idaho a “hybrid” legislature?
Carrie: No. Idaho is one of 14 “part-time citizen” legislatures. Those legislators spend about half of a full-time job governing. They occur mostly in rural western states.
Jerry: How do other Legislatures reconvene?
Carrie: Seventeen require two-thirds of both houses to agree, some require 60 percent and some a simple majority.
Jerry: Here’s one of my concerns. The proposed amendment doesn’t limit how often a special session can be called or how long they can last.
Carrie: That means that the average citizen with a full-time job would find it almost impossible to serve in the Legislature.
Jerry: Which leaves us with mostly wealthy people who don’t need to work representing us.
Carrie: I’m also worried about Idaho becoming a full-time Legislature.
Jerry: The proposed amendment does limit their work to only those subjects listed on their petition requesting the session. But they could produce a long list.
Carrie: Here’s another problem. During this year’s special session called by the Governor to address education funding and tax cuts, the bills were rushed through with hardly any time for public input or hearings.
Jerry: That means bills could get passed without being properly vetted.
Carrie: Why is the Legislature so keen on calling themselves back into session?
Jerry: The COVID pandemic hit Idaho shortly after the 2020 Legislature adjourned. The Governor stepped in with emergency actions ranging from closing down some businesses to allocating federal relief funds as he saw fit.
Carrie: I can see why the Legislature didn’t like that. They are supposed to decide how funds are allocated, not the Governor.
Jerry: True. But Idaho survived the Spanish Influenza crisis, the Great Depression and two world wars without the need for an amendment like this.
Carrie: I have mixed feelings. I understand the Legislature’s concerns about the balance of power. But I’d be more inclined to vote “yes” if the amendment required at least two-thirds of the House and Senate to agree on the need for a special session.
Jerry: Given that Idaho is heavily dominated by one party, that’s probably a good idea. Let’s not forget Mark Twain’s words of wisdom “No man’s life, liberty or property are safe when the Legislature is in session.”
