Let’s go back in time — back to Dec. 20, 2019 — and a report from nbcnews.com, headlined “Many celebrate Medicaid expansion in Idaho, but still fear its political uncertainty,” with a subheading, “‘For me, I’m looking at kidney failure, dialysis, death — and I don’t want to die,’ said one Idaho woman who will be covered by Medicaid in January.”
In November 2018, Idaho voters passed Proposition 2 with 60.6% approval to expand Medicaid and provide coverage to individuals with an annual household income up to 138% of the Federal Poverty Level.
The nbcnews.com report was out of Pocatello, spotlighting Melissa Turner. The report said she almost died twice in emergency rooms, and because she didn’t have health insurance, two separate medical procedures left her with tens of thousands of dollars of medical debt, paralyzing her life, before Medicaid expansion kicked in.
It said that after losing her job and the health insurance she received as a cafeteria worker at Idaho State University in 2015, Turner immediately went to an insurance broker because she had faced a series of expensive hospitalizations throughout her life for misdiagnosed health issues.
The insurance broker looked at her and said, “Welcome to the gap,” Turner noted, affecting people who made too much to qualify for Medicaid in states that hadn’t expanded their programs, but not enough for one of the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace plans.
Another nbcnews.com report dated Oct. 24, 2018 — just before the November election including that ballot initiative — was based out of Leadore. It spotlighted rancher Merrill Beyeler, a long-time Republican and former state legislator who was affected by health care costs when his son’s health care premiums jumped to $33,000 a year, falling “into the gap.” Merrill wasn’t in favor of the ACA. He was an advocate of Proposition 2.
“If you want to look where Medicaid expansion can play a significant role, it’s in our rural areas, no question about it,” Beyeler told the reporter at his ranch. Beyeler added that many of those without health care “are people that are in animal production — that’s ranchers, crop production, those that are in construction, those that are in hotels, those type of folks.”
Beyeler was among those, including conservatives like himself, who pushed for passage of the initiative. Now, according to an Idaho Capital Sun report, about 145,000 Idahoans have coverage through Medicaid expansion.
The report notes that because there are more people insured by the program, and because of their medical needs and the cost of medical care, the Medicaid budget has grown significantly.
The health and welfare committees of the Idaho House and Senate met Monday for an overview of the first three years of Medicaid expansion, required by Idaho law, ordering legislators to “review all fiscal, health and other impacts” of the expansion and “make a recommendation” to the full Legislature on whether to continue the expansion.
Legislators are concerned that Medicaid expansion is going to bankrupt the state. It costs the state $67 million a year. House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, has said the Medicaid budget is “out of control.”
Which should come first? Politics or people?
In Monday’s committee meeting, Juliet Charron, administrator of Idaho Medicaid, gave the legislators something interesting to chew on: If the state pulls back on its Medicaid coverage, Idahoans will spend nearly $78 million more due to the loss of federal funding.
Which is worse: a Medicaid expansion budget costing the state $67 million a year, or spending $78 million more if it were to be reversed?
This should be a no-brainer.
The state has a surplus of at least $1 billion, and Gov. Little’s budget calls for a continued yearly surplus. And some legislators are griping about a Medicaid budget costing $67 million a year. Let’s go with that $1 billion surplus figure at least. The Medicaid budget is, rounded up, 7% of that surplus.
Is that worth it when counting the effects on the lives of people such as Melissa Turner or Merrill Beyeler’s son?
Without Medicaid, Charron explained, patients would still go to the hospital or need surgery or cancer treatment. With it, their bills are 90% covered by federal funding, instead of paid solely through Idahoans’ taxes or not at all.
She also noted that hospitals in Idaho had to write off about $61 million less debt from unpaid bills since Medicaid expanded.
It is fiscally responsible to keep Medicaid expansion in place. The voters of Idaho asked for it and got it. That’s voters such as Melissa Turner and Merrill Beyeler. The Legislature would be downright foolish to go against the will of the people.
Expect more to come out on this in the coming days.
The Post Register‘s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.
