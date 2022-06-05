Okay, one more time, let’s chew on some numbers from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.
Statewide, there were 3,723 Democrats who switched to cast Republican ballots prior to the deadline to choose party affiliation for the May 17 primary election. There were 6,172 unaffiliated voters (about 60% of registered voters who switched affiliation) who registered as Republicans. Instead of “unaffiliated,” though, let’s use the word “independent.”
That’s under 10,000 registered voters in Idaho changing party affiliation, or about 1% of the state’s 995,474 registered voters. Was that enough to sway races from one candidate to the other on the Republican side?
In the vote for Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Mike Simpson topped his opponent Bryan Smith by 26,910 votes.
For Idaho governor, Brad Little defeated Janice McGeachin by 57,986 votes.
In the lieutenant governor’s race, Scott Bedke won by 24,696 votes over Priscilla Giddings.
We can do the math. Any claim of Democrats having a substantial impact on the Republican primary election is far-fetched, and the Secretary of State’s office has backed that up with audit results.
Bonneville County was included in that multi-county audit, and it’s been reported that there was no margin of error in the county that affected the election in the reviewed sample size.
During the 2022 legislative session, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 1274, requiring the secretary of state to implement an audit process to increase public confidence in election results. So here we are, giving what lawmakers asked for.
During a party “unity rally” May 18, the Idaho Press reported Chief Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck rejected claims by some losing GOP candidates blaming their losses on Democrats voting in the GOP primary.
We’re still seeing claims of “liberals in Idaho registering as Republicans in order to elect liberal-leaning candidates” in the Republican primary. It’s been called a “blatantly immoral and dishonest tactic.”
Really?
More than anything, independent voters have to consider this kind of rhetoric as a slap in the face. It’s independent voters the GOP should be focusing on more if the party wants to prevail, not assigning blame to them.
Independent voters are independent for a reason. We have a polarized two-party political system, something George Washington warned against in his farewell address from Sept. 17, 1796.
“However [political parties] may now and then answer popular ends, they are likely in the course of time and things, to become potent engines, by which cunning, ambitious, and unprincipled men will be enabled to subvert the power of the people and to usurp for themselves the reins of government, destroying afterwards the very engines which have lifted them to unjust dominion.”
Washington also said, “Let me now take a more comprehensive view, and warn you in the most solemn manner against the baneful effects of the spirit of party generally.”
Look at independent voters and think more in terms of what Washington warned against. Independent voters are tired of partisan party politics. They’re more concerned about specific candidate platforms than they are about the candidates themselves and which party that candidate represents. Independent voters want real, honest solutions more than anything. And they don’t want partisan bickering getting in the way.
It’s been said by some lawmakers when it comes to keeping the Republican primary closed that they only want voters who line up with their specific principles, their values. Does that mean an independent voter who may share many of those same values should not apply themselves as a Republican voter? Does being an independent voter mean they don’t have the right moral values?
Neither one of the parties in this two-party system is perfect. That’s something independent voters see all too well.
Independent voters want the option to choose when they walk through the doors at the polls. They look at the candidate more than they look at the party. That’s something the folks complaining about “liberals” swaying this primary election need to remember.
We’ve said it here before and we’ll say it again: Don’t forget about the power of independent voters. Don’t lump this important part of the electorate into a group practicing “blatantly immoral and dishonest tactics.”
If a party wants to lose independent voters, making accusations like that is one way to do it.