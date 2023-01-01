As we enter a new year, it would be nice for some leaders in Idaho’s Republican Party to resolve to not throw a wrench into the voting process. It doesn’t appear that’s going to happen any time soon.
But if those GOP leaders choose to cut off their noses to spite their faces, well, that’s their choice.
We’re talking about a recent report by Kelcie Moseley-Morris in the Idaho Capital Sun concerning the Republican Party’s state central committee meeting Jan. 6-7 to consider party rules changes which effectively would give local party leaders the power to decide who is a “real” Republican, potentially closing off a closed Republican primary even more by attempting to clamp down on crossover voting.
Under the proposed rule, the Capital Sun report said, county and legislative district central committees could determine the political affiliation of people who file or could file as Republican candidates for any elected position in that county, legislative district central committees could determine the political affiliation of Republican candidates for the Legislature, and the state central committee could do the same for state political offices and U.S. federal offices with all three being allowed to endorse candidates.
Going deeper, the report points out that the rule gives various ways a voter could be disqualified from voting in the party’s primary, including those who affiliated less than 12 months before the next primary election held in an even-numbered year, those disaffiliated with the party at any time in the previous 25 months, those who financially supported more than one candidate of a different political party for office or supported a different political party less than 25 months before the primary, those affiliated with any other political party less than 25 months before the primary, or those who voted in a primary or caucus for any other political party less than 25 months before the primary.
There’s something creepy with this rule, almost taking on a “Big Brother is watching you” approach.
What’s ironic in all this is that the rule was proposed during the summer GOP convention by Branden Durst, His resume includes time spent as a Democratic legislator who crossed over to the Republican Party in 2020. The fact that Durst registered as a Republican in 2020 means he would not be disqualified under his proposed rule.
How convenient.
Durst claims in the Capital Sun report that tens of thousands of Democrats registered as Republicans to vote in the last primary, a claim that’s been disputed by Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck.
Why does the fact seem to get lost that the right to vote goes along with a right for people to choose who is the best candidate regardless of party affiliation when they go to the polling place?
Instead of doing the right thing and doing away with so many voting restrictions which limit our voting rights and the ability for Idahoans to think for themselves, those supporting Durst’s plan would choose to pose limits. They would choose to put limits on who can be a Republican, limiting who represents us in government.
The Capital Sun’s reporting included some telling comments from Dan Cravens, chairman of the Bingham County Republican Central Committee. Cravens is a level-headed Republican who stands up for what he sees is right for the party, and he sees damage coming from Durst’s plan if it’s approved, thinking those supporting the rule are either candidates who lost previous primaries or their preferred candidates lost to other challengers.
“The logic here is that we are the true Republicans, we lost in the primary and it must be because there’s massive numbers of people who are not Republicans voting in the primary, therefore we need to redefine who can participate in the primary to a much narrower group so that the result they feel is the correct one occurs,” Cravens told the Capital Sun.
He sees a very real possibility of Republicans leaving the party if the rule goes through.
“If you start making it hard to vote in our primary, you start making it exclusive, and if they’re successful in narrowing the ideological tone of the candidates to this libertarian philosophy, what will happen is voters will begin to look at alternatives,” Cravens said.
Cravens encouraged people with concerns over the rule to contact members of the rule committee and their county chairs and voice their concerns.
The state central committee meets Jan. 6 from 4-7:30 p.m. and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Riverside Hotel in Garden City.
