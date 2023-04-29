Eastern Idaho has received quite a bit of national attention over the last few weeks — a lot of it bad, and just enough good to allow some timely light to shine through.
We’ll take a look at both sides, starting with the bad.
Much of our attention this month has been focused on the trial in Ada County for Lori Vallow, charged with multiple counts of conspiracy, murder and grand theft in connection with the deaths of her two youngest children: 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and his sister Tylee Ryan, last seen a few days before her 17th birthday in 2019. Along with husband Chad Daybell, they are also charged in connection with the October 2019 death of Daybell’s late wife, Tammy Daybell.
What we won’t do here is jump to a conclusion on a verdict. There’s been enough of that to go around. Media coverage has been widespread, no surprise. You can flip through television channels over antenna, cable and satellite and be assured of finding some discussion about the latest testimony out of Boise, and you can find pundits weighing in on the testimony and the evidence. People Magazine recently came out with a cover story on the trial, with the headline “Did She Murder Her Kids?” underneath pictures of Vallow and the children.
The evidence up to now has been shocking to our sensibilities, as it has been in the days, weeks, months, and years leading up to this point in this case. There is still more to come.
It’s been a struggle to read through the facts presented so far, to think about the condition in which the children’s remains were found and what happened to them in the moments leading up to their deaths. It’s especially hard to stomach if we have children and grandchildren of our own. We feel for the families of all involved. Friday’s testimony on the death of Tammy Daybell was grueling to see for those able to view the evidence presented in court and to see the descriptions laid out.
The reactions to what we’re seeing from this trial are hard to put into words. Of course, there’s a lot of anger and tons of sadness to deal with. We find ourselves asking, “How could anyone do these things?” It can lead many of us into a deep, dark hole emotionally. There’s more to endure with this case.
That’s why some light has been needed. We’ve needed something good to fall back on and celebrate, something uplifting, and we’ve received it with Idaho Falls High School sophomore Paige Anne’s appearances and progress through the reality TV show American Idol.
Paige Anne was the youngest remaining contestant in the competition, missing out on qualifying for the Top 12 on Monday. The 16-year-old gave the American Idol judges and a national television audience quite a ride, including a surprising comeback after being eliminated earlier following a sing-off against Georgia singer Megan Danielle only to have one of the top 26 contestants deciding to bow out, giving Paige another chance as the judges’ first alternate.
Back home, it left a lot of people cheering her on from start to finish. Her personality and her singing has been like a much-needed beacon.
We started getting to know her with her audition, as she walked out carrying three snow cones for the judges, handing each of them a sample of her signature Sour Patch flavoring, giving a shout-out to Idaho Falls in the process.
From there, after giving judge Lionel Richie an unintended brain freeze from the snow cone, she simply displayed a voice beyond her years as she belted out “What About Us” by P!NK. There were imperfections, but they were minor. Even older singers can run into a case of nerves, especially on a national stage.
Paige fought through. It was a joy to watch. She sang with soul. She sang with passion, lots of feeling. She got to meet her earliest idol, David Archuleta, through a video chat and got some good advice from him on how to deal with those nerves: “I feel like you just say, ‘I’m nervous but I’m still just gonna give it one moment to just burst’ and let it aallll out of your system. Just let it be a moment for you.”
She did just that.
Judge Katy Perry noted in the end of that audition that Paige nailed it, giving the “flavor” after starting out with some icy nervousness.
From there, Paige still showed moments of her nerves being on edge. She still fought through. She showed emotion, she showed determination. She touched people’s hearts.
As with the song by A Great Big World, she was truly able to “Say Something” to a lot of people well beyond Idaho Falls.
Given everything that eastern Idaho has been through in the past several weeks, Paige Anne was a much-needed breath of fresh air.
