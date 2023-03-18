There has been some good work that’s gone into and come out of House Bill 292, meant to provide immediate and long-term property tax relief to all property tax payers in Idaho.
The House Revenue and Taxation Committee sent the bill to the full House Monday.
According to the bill’s statement of purpose, the first year of the bill will provide up to $355 million dollars in property tax relief. The second and third year, about $110 million will be used to reduce property taxes for owner occupied tax payers, approximately $100 million will be used to reduce property taxes for all property tax payers, and another $100 million will be distributed to school districts on an average daily attendance basis.
The statement says school districts are required to use funds in order of priority, starting with payment of school bonds, payment of school levies, saved for future school facility construction needs, and used for new bonds.
Circuit breaker criteria are also relaxed to allow more people to qualify, increasing the income limits for participation in the program from $31,900 to $37,000 per household, and it increases the cap on a home’s assessed valuation from $300,000 or 150% of the median valuation of all homes in the county to $400,000 or 200% of the county median assessed valuation.
The legislation eliminates the March date school districts can use for elections. A report in the Idaho Capital Sun points out that the March date is one of four days each year local school districts use to bring bond issues and levy requests before voters for consideration, and if the bill passes school districts could only run bond issues in the May, August and November elections.
That date portion of the bill is a drawback.
Quinn Perry, deputy director of the Idaho School Boards Association, said in an Idaho Press report that the group supported most of the bill, but asked that March elections be left in place, pointing out that teacher negotiations with districts are starting earlier and districts are required to have budgets completed 28 days prior to their boards’ July meeting. Perry said if an election date needed to be removed, an August date would have less impact.
Forty-six school districts were running bond and levy elections Tuesday in 40 out of the state’s 44 counties, according to a news release from the Idaho Secretary of State’s Office.
The circuit breaker move is a step in the right direction. That was a plus.
The Idaho Press reported that for the first year under the legislation, relief would come from a one-time transfer of $75 million from surplus general funds and approximately $130 million expected to be left over in the tax rebate fund. Starting in fiscal year 2024, 4.5% of sales tax revenues would go toward relief, which would go to residents who qualify for the homeowners’s exemption. Up to $150 million would come from state surplus funds, only including that transfer for fiscal years 2023 through 2025. Online sales tax revenue would be another source of funding, setting aside 20% of revenues from this fund for school districts starting in fiscal year 2025.
Sen. Doug Ricks, R-Dist. 34 — chairman of the Local Government and Taxation Committee in the Senate — was one of the four co-sponsors including Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, and House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, who worked together to produce HB 292 over the last six weeks. He said the four met almost daily to come together on a bill both houses could support.
“Property tax relief has consumed most of my time this session and I have worked hard to help bring this combined effort forth,” Ricks said in an email.
Is this a perfect property tax bill? No. Even lawmakers favoring HB 292 note that it’s not perfect.
“If we wait for perfect, it’s just never going to happen,” said Rep. Kenny Wroten, R-Nampa. “I’m just hopeful that it gets to the point where we’re able to look back and be proud of this. I know that there’s issues ... but ultimately, I think we have a good property tax bill.”
Idaho has never funded schools to the level they need to be funded. Again, except for the March bond and levy election concern, this is a step in the right direction for that. Actual relief on property taxes is needed, and this bill provides some of that.
It may not be perfect, but it could still be counted as a win-win proposition.
