There has been some good work that’s gone into and come out of House Bill 292, meant to provide immediate and long-term property tax relief to all property tax payers in Idaho.

The House Revenue and Taxation Committee sent the bill to the full House Monday.


The Post Register‘s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

