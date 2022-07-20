The Idaho Republican Party Convention in Twin Falls last week was apparently quite the wingding.

Found among the “let’s get down to business and draw up a platform” agenda, there was enough to solidify Idaho as one of the most interesting if not most regressive states in the nation, with actions drawing attention from people in various parts of the country. We’ll save that discussion for Sunday.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

