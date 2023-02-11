Thank goodness for the ability and the freedom to speak out against bad intentions.
If you take a good look at Senate Joint Resolution 101 as presented by Sen. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, one might think that ability and freedom wasn’t such a good thing.
Let’s go right to the resolution’s statement of purpose.
It says the resolution “will more fairly distribute voter involvement and inclusivity for initiatives and referenda by giving every legislative district in the state a voice. The Joint Resolution will ensure that the wishes of all 35 legislative districts are considered versus only 18 legislative districts as is currently allowable.
“The Joint Resolution will eliminate the current practice of ‘venue shopping’ by well-funded activist organizations. For example, under the current system, it is possible to acquire more than one half of the total number of signatures required to place a question on the ballot from a single legislative district.
“This Joint Resolution will maintain the same total number of signatures that are currently required, but it will also require a minimum number of those signatures come from each of the 35 legislative districts.
“If passed by the legislature, the Joint Resolution will be placed on the November 2024 General Election ballot and voters will ultimately decide whether or not to adopt the resolution.”
We’ve heard pieces of this argument from legislators before when it comes to putting restrictions on Idaho’s initiative process, such as when Medicaid expansion came up. The words “well-funded activist organizations” have been used before. In this case, they’re a bit of a red herring.
How about looking at the initiative process another way? Medicaid expansion was something that was desired by a majority of Idahoans, both liberal and conservative as we recently pointed out. That initiative went through the process of gathering signatures to place it on the ballot, and it was approved by over 60% of voters in the general election.
Over two hours of testimony was presented on SJR 101 Wednesday morning in front of the Senate State Affairs Committee, and KTVB in Boise reported that it was met with “major pushback” before being sent back to committee to be amended.
Again, thank goodness for pushback.
What is it that lawmakers such as Okuniewicz have against the initiative process? The process is, after all, a part of the Idaho Constitution, which says, “All political power is inherent in the people.” It seems as though the likes of Okuniewicz don’t like that idea, and they’d seek to amend the Constitution in order to make it all but impossible to allow the people to wield that power.
Let’s not forget that Gov. Brad Little signed a law in 2021 requiring signatures from all 35 of the state’s legislative districts. It was later overturned by Idaho’s Supreme Court, ruling it unconstitutional while stating “the initiative and referendum powers are fundamental rights, reserved to the people of Idaho, to which strict scrutiny applies,” with one of the justices writing that such moves “infringe on the people’s reserved power to enact legislation independently of the Legislature.”
There’s the rub. Some legislators may have a hard time swallowing the thought of relinquishing too much power. But, as Boise resident Tony Torres said in the hearing Wednesday, “What is a right if the state makes it impossible to exercise it?”
Another KTVB report gave examples of the history of legislative attempts to curtail the rights to initiative and referendum in the state, starting when the right first was added to the Idaho Constitution by voters in the early part of the 20th century.
It noted that in 2019, Little vetoed more far-reaching initiative restrictions passed by the Legislature that year, seeking to increase signature requirements to 10% of registered voters in 32 of Idaho’s 35 legislative districts, while cutting the signature-gathering period by two-thirds, from 18 months to six.
This is definitely not the Legislature’s first go-round in putting a stranglehold on the people’s right to put an initiative on the ballot.
Through the years, has Idaho had that many initiatives put before voters where this really should be a concern, especially when compared to other states which have many more ballot measures every year? This isn’t something that’s out of control in Idaho, far from it.
By requiring all the legislative districts to reach that 6% mark, that’s essentially putting an issue to a vote on the front end of the process instead of getting the majority of the districts to support a measure and then putting it to a vote. That’s the safeguard we have. Just because a measure makes it on the ballot doesn’t mean it’s going to pass.
Those in favor of SJR 101 need to have more trust in the people they were voted in to office to represent.
