Hypocrisy, thy name is Idaho House Bill 307.
Where else but in this state Legislature can a piece of legislation boast a history and a response the way this has?
HB 307 — introduced by Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, March 10 — says that “providing or administering a vaccine using a messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology in an individual may not be administered by a person.” Furthermore, “a person who violates the provisions of this section is guilty of a misdemeanor.” The bill declares an emergency, suggesting it be in full force and effect on and after July 1.
This has been kicking around since mid-February, when it started out as House Bill 154, co-sponsored by Nichols and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale. In that version, it included the wording “for use in an individual or any other mammal in this state.”
Forbes for one had a field day with HB 154 when it was introduced, saying, “So in other words, this would apply to giving mRNA vaccines not only to humans but also to other mammals such as bighorn sheep if you were so inclined.”
Another internet outlet, Ars Technica, called it a “bonkers Republican bill,” questioning whether Nichols and Boyle know what mRNA is exactly. A guest column submitted to the Post Register after HB 154 was introduced said it well, suggesting “the Legislature should not practice medicine without a license.”
Nichols said the anti-mRNA stance was based on COVID-19 vaccines being initially allowed under emergency use authorizations from the Food and Drug Administration, without the agency’s full regulatory approval. “We have issues that this was fast-tracked,” she said.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mRNA vaccines work by teaching cells to create a protein that triggers an immune response. Health professionals say mRNA is found naturally in every cell in the body, producing proteins located in muscles, bones, skin, hair and throughout the body, helping to provide oxygen to the bloodstream.
According to Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, testing of mRNA vaccines in animals first began in the 1970s. Johns Hopkins’ website says the COVID-19 pandemic spurred manufacturers to develop dozens of potential vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. Some of those vaccines used traditional methods involving adenovirus as the spike protein delivery system, including the Johnson & Johnson vector vaccine.
Decades of research and innovation have passed. With COVID, the Johns Hopkins website says, the mRNA technology has proven to be “extremely safe and effective.” Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine was the first mRNA product to achieve full FDA approval in the U.S. in August 2021, followed by approval for Moderna in January 2022.
That’s not exactly fast-tracking, as Nichols would lead us to believe.
Research and trials are in progress to use the mRNA technology for HIV, rabies and influenza vaccines, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
Response to HB 154 was widespread when it was reported that version was introduced.
Dr. Michal Tal, an immunoengineer with MIT’s Department of Biological Engineering, posted on Twitter, “Did she miss a few lessons during high school biology? Or does she really hope to stop protein production in Idaho?”
“It’s really unfortunate that people don’t realize what a true scientific breakthrough the development of the mRNA vaccine technology has been for science and how many lives it has saved,” said Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, a medical officer with the World Health Organization, on Twitter. “The continued politicization of vaccines is hugely disappointing.”
It’s that politicization that’s the key here. Idaho’s been big on politicizing vaccines, especially since the COVID-19 pandemic came along.
The hypocrisy is there for all to see in HB 307 or HB 154, whichever flavor of this nonsensical legislation one chooses to focus on. With COVID vaccines, we’ve seen people getting upset about the notion of vaccine mandates, staunchly opposing the vaccine.
Former Utah Jazz great John Stockton has been a public face and voice in this, saying the vaccine has led to the death of “thousands” of athletes, on the field and on the court, a statement not backed up by any science or actual data.
Thousands? Uh-huh.
So which is it: we let people decide whether they want the shots, and if they don’t want them they go on their merry way, or we pass a state law throwing people in jail for giving a shot?
We either believe in individual rights in this state or we don’t. We can’t have both. Just as we can’t force people to take the vaccine, we can’t throw providers in jail for giving it.
This smells like something done to score political points instead of producing worthwhile, meaningful legislation.
