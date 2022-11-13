Jerry: I was impressed with how smoothly our elections went in Bonneville County.
Carrie: Our polling place had more volunteers than in recent years. I wonder what it’s like to be an election volunteer?
Jerry: Let’s ask our friends Steve and Jackie Larsen. They volunteered at the Bonneville County Election Office during early voting and then worked at a polling place on Election Day.
Carrie: For the record, Steve is a retired dentist and lifelong Republican. Jackie is a retired registered nurse and lifelong Democrat.
Jerry: Steve, why did you decide to become an election volunteer?
Steve: After all the media hype about stolen elections, we were curious about how our elections are run and wanted first-hand experience. Lies and disinformation are causing some people to lose trust in our elections.
Carrie: As volunteers, what did you do?
Jackie: Following strict protocols, we helped people vote early. We verified their names, current residence and issued ballots based on their precinct with instructions on voting procedures. We also helped people get registered if they met the guidelines.
Steve: We weren’t allowed to give out information about candidates or ballot initiatives. We could only answer procedural questions. Once a voter completed their ballot, they placed it into a scanning machine that recorded their choices. Scanned ballots go directly into sealed containers and are placed in a secure area where they are retained for two or more years in case of an audit or recount.
Jerry: What sort of folks did you encounter during early voting?
Jackie: We saw a lot of people with special needs including physical limitations that made it tough for them to get from their cars into the building. Many had hand tremors; some were visually or hearing impaired. Did you know the staff will even provide curbside voting? When you consider that some folks don’t bother voting at all, it’s heartwarming to see people who make such an extraordinary effort to vote.
Jerry: How did you deal with absentee/mail-in ballots?
Steve: When a mail-in ballot arrives at the election office it is dated, time-stamped and entered into a log that has a record of all mail-in ballot requests. When ballots are obtained from the drop box, it is always done by two staff members under camera surveillance.
Jackie: Staff then compares the signatures on the outside of the envelope against the signature of each registered voter. The staff who do this have received special training in handwriting analysis.
Steve: The signatures are scanned into the election software to maintain a record for each time a voter uses a mail-in ballot. If the signature is made by someone with the voter’s power of attorney, it is also kept on file for comparison purposes.
Jackie: If staff is unable to verify a signature, the voter must come to the election office to sign in person.
Steve: During all of this, none of the envelopes are opened.
Jerry: Did you have to stop anyone from intimidating or influencing voters?
Steve: No, I didn’t. For the most part, everyone I encountered seemed grateful for the chance to cast their votes early in a comfortable, accommodating environment.
Carrie: What was the best moment you experienced?
Jackie: There were many great moments. We applauded whenever someone voted for the first time. This happened with 18-year-olds and new U.S. citizens.
Jerry: Would you volunteer again?
Jackie: Absolutely. And I would encourage anyone to become an election worker volunteer. It is a worthwhile, confidence-building, learning experience.
Steve: Yes. After volunteering for the past few weeks, I have total confidence in the integrity of the voting process here in Bonneville County. We’re fortunate to have such a dedicated, knowledgeable and qualified team of staff and volunteers
