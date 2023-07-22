Jerry: On June 28, Heritage Park, Idaho Falls’ newest park officially opened.
Carrie: How did it come about?
Jerry: The Idaho Falls Rotary Club was a major player. It started when Stafford and Woody Smith donated 14 acres of riparian land to the city of Idaho Falls. It’s just north of Sunnyside on the west bank of the Snake River.
Carrie: Riparian and Rotarian … it kind of rhymes!
Jerry: In 2018, the Idaho Falls Rotary Club chose to celebrate its 100th birthday by undertaking a public service project. They decided to work with the city to develop the donated land into “Heritage Park.”
Carrie: Their vision was to create a park that encourages families to get back to nature. Rather than build another swimming pool, they wanted to make use of our natural river environment to create a place with water features.
Jerry: They also wanted some manicured spaces where mom and dad could enjoy a picnic while the kids are splashing in the water.
Jerry: The land had great potential but was undeveloped. The city took on the job of removing old power lines. The Rotarians reached out to Mont Crnkovich and his Jackson Hole Junction partners who donated almost $1 million worth of dirt to fill an old gravel pit and level part of the park.
Jerry: The water theme is intriguing. They created an “interactive snake stream” that pulls water out of the river into a scenic pond. It creates a natural stream experience with lava rock, ripples and waterfalls where kids can splash, race toy boats, etc.
Carrie: The Rotary Club raised well over $1 million to pay for trees and 70,000 square feet of sod. The city installed the sprinkler system and Ball Ventures built the driveway and parking lots. The city also paved a trail that connects Heritage Park with Ryder Park.
Jerry: It’s definitely a work in progress with more to come. Plans call for more grass on the north end of the park and installing restrooms. They also want to build a bridge to the small island in the river.
Carrie: The park is just off Snake River Parkway, about a tenth of a mile north of the Sunnyside traffic light. The park driveway is adjacent to the construction site for a new Mountain America Credit Union branch office. There’s a Future Site of Heritage Park sign on the park driveway.
Jerry: Our other newest park is Gem Lake Bike Park at 2761 W. 49th S. It opened in September 2022. This 25-acre bike park is another example of private groups partnering with the city to provide amenities for our citizens.
Carrie: The key players were the Snake River Trail Alliance, Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization and the city Parks and Recreation Department. Snake River Trail Alliance President Davin Napier spearheaded the project.
Jerry: This park offers mountain biking trails. It has a variety of terrain to appeal to all skill levels. More trails are in the works.
Carrie: Speaking of parks, what’s the story on that gigantic mountain of dirt at Ryder Park?
Jerry: That’s going to become a hill for winter snow tubing. It will have a magic carpet-style conveyor to haul families back up to the top after they’ve ridden their tubes to the bottom.
Carrie: Kelly Canyon Ski Area folks will operate the hill and provide snow guns, equipment and fund a restroom. A similar project can be found at Eagle Island State Park in Boise.
Jerry: There will be a modest fee for the tubing.
Carrie: I really like how private groups and the city are working together to improve our community.
Jerry: As someone once said, “There is immense power when a group of people with similar interests work together toward the same goal.”
