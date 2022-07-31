Just as so many people are now familiar with calling 911 in cases of emergency, there is now another three-digit phone number people need to remember when anyone is having a behavioral health crisis.
Call or text 988.
That’s the number for the suicide and crisis lifeline that went live in Idaho and nationwide July 16. It can be a lifesaver during a person’s lowest moments. It’s not just for those going through moments of crisis. It’s also for those who are concerned about a loved one who may need help. And those needing help can be young or old.
According to the Idaho Department of Welfare’s website, all calls made from an Idaho area code to 988 are routed to a central hub in Washington, D.C., and then re-routed to the Idaho Crisis and Suicide Hotline. The number is available in multiple languages for everyone in Idaho and the U.S. to call and connect with the existing National Suicide Prevention Lifeline network. Texting is available in English only. It also provides a special service to veterans who can call 988 and press 1 when prompted to reach the Veterans Crisis line.
“This is a big step forward in the improvement of our behavioral health crisis care continuum in the state,” said Dave Jeppesen, Idaho’s Health and Welfare director. “988 is easy to remember and will help Idahoans in crisis get connected to compassionate, accessible care and support.”
The help that’s offered is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It’s free and it’s confidential, letting people who are helped know that they are heard and they have options to stay safe.
At the website idahocrisis.org/, there is also an online chat button. According to information on that site, the goal is to help those in need of help reduce stress and feel empowered to make decisions. They will be asked questions regarding safety, feelings and if there are thoughts of suicide. If a responder feels that person is in danger, there will be help in accessing emergency services, and the responder can work with that person to create a safety plan.
The need for such a service is very real, especially in Idaho. According to the Idaho Bureau of Vital Records and Health Statistics, Idaho ranks eighth highest in suicide rate in the U.S. Suicide is the second leading cause of death for Idahoans ages 15-34, and between 2013-2017 there were 110 Idaho school children ages 6-18 years old who died by suicide, with 25 of those deaths among children age 14 or younger.
The website everystat.org shows that in Idaho, 242 people die by gun suicide every year, there are 13.7 gun suicides per 100,000 people, 87% of all gun deaths are suicides, and the state has the fourth-highest rate of gun suicides in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention statistics show that 62% of all suicides in Idaho involve a gun, and in a five-year average from 2016-2020 a gun suicide death occurred every 36 hours in the state.
The Associated Press has reported that suicide is the eighth leading cause of death in Idaho, and the state’s 23.2 deaths per 100,000 in 2020 made it the fifth-worst in the nation, according to the CDC.
In cold, hard terms of an economic cost, analysis of CDC fatal injury statistics show that gun suicides and suicide attempts cost Idaho $3.1 billion each year, with the state having the fifth-highest cost of gun suicides and suicide attempts in the nation at $1,746 per resident.
Enough statistics for now. What’s behind the state’s high suicide rate?
Boise State Public Radio has reported that Idaho is particularly vulnerable to suicide because many isolated, rural communities lack mental health services, and the nonprofit Mental Health America ranks the state as the third worst for access to such care.
We are living in particularly vulnerable times for anyone contemplating suicide no matter where they are. Aside from the isolation of rural areas, there’s the isolation that has come with the pandemic. Inflation could be looked upon as a contributing factor in declining mental health.
The hotline that’s been in place has been taking crisis calls for the past 10 years. Lee Flinn, director of the Idaho hotline, says it responded to 1,552 contacts in June 2021, between calls and texts. In June 2022 the number went up more than 50% to 2,358, and the hotline has averaged around 70 calls or texts a day. Flinn said the ages of those using the hotline have ranged from 7 to 92.
That’s why there is such a need for the 988 suicide and crisis lifeline.