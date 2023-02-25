Everyone makes mistakes, especially earlier in life. The important part depends on whether we learn from those missteps and don’t make those same mistakes again, or we continue to make those mistakes and we continue to be punished for them.

Along those lines, we have to give some cheers to the Idaho House for passing a truly bipartisan measure in House Bill 149, known as the Clean Slate Act, and giving it nearly unanimous support Wednesday when it came up for a third reading. The vote was 66 representatives in favor with one opposed and three absent.


The Post Register‘s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.