It was interesting to read the thoughts of our local legislators last weekend as we featured “In Their Own Words” to close out Idaho’s 2023 legislative session.
There were a number of good things that came from the Legislature before it adjourned, such as moves to make the state more competitive when it comes to attracting and retaining quality teachers with a boost in salaries, property tax relief, etc.
There were a number of questionable things that came out of the session as well. Gov. Brad Little himself expressed concerns about some of the bills he signed as he reflected on the session this week, including the law banning most transgender medical care for minors.
Some of the more interesting responses from the local legislators last week came on the question of what legislation they were disappointed didn’t pass. We’ll run through a few of those to bring more light to them.
• Rep. Jerald Raymond said he led a bipartisan group in addressing the need for taxing and enforcing vape devices and products on par with tobacco products, creating a deterrent for youth vaping abuses with revenues going toward the Public-School Investment Fund, County Juvenile Probation and property tax relief, with opposition coming from tobacco companies.
• Rep. Rod Furniss brought up House Bill 313, requiring feminine hygiene products, free of charge, to all female students in sixth through 12th grades.
• Rep. Britt Raybould said she worked on legislation to protect critical infrastructure by increasing penalties for trespassing or damaging those facilities. With power transmission facilities being attacked and brought down in recent months, affecting thousands of people, there’s good reason for this.
• Rep. Stephanie Mickelsen was disappointed that a bill addressing fentanyl drug trafficking and implementing mandatory minimums did not pass.
• Rep. Josh Wheeler was disappointed that HB 81 failed to pass, aiming to extend the sunset on the Maternal Mortality Review Committee (MMRC) which reviews maternal deaths and makes recommendations to improve health services and policy.
• Rep. Jon Weber said he wished for a more comprehensive plan for dealing with school buildings for new construction and maintenance.
Along those lines ...
• Sen. Dave Lent was disappointed that SB 1103 was tabled in committee, saying it would have applied existing revenues from state-owned lands directly to public school facilities.
We’re sure these legislators will spend their time in the interim working to make good bills even stronger. There’s still plenty of work to do.
