The May 17 primary election is right around the corner, so here’s one more plea: Be sure to make your voice heard. Register and vote.
The stakes are high in Idaho’s primary election Tuesday. Given the dominance of the Republican Party in the state, this is for all intents and purposes THE election in Idaho for 2022. As we’ve asked before, do we want a vocal minority of 17% of people of voting age to be a determining factor?
And here’s a reminder that some lawmakers don’t want to see given the effort in the last legislative session to keep voters from switching to a particular party at the last minute: Idaho Code section 34-411A says an unaffiliated voter may select a political party affiliation on election day “by declaring such political party affiliation to the poll worker.”
When an unaffiliated voter signs the book to cast a ballot at their polling place, they can tell that poll worker they want to vote (insert party here). When the election is over, they can change their affiliation back at their county clerk’s office.
The toxicity seen in too many Republican campaigns alone this season has been unbearable, and that needs to be kept in mind when voters go to the polls. There has been a slew of misinformation thrown around. To get past the misinformation that’s come out on the Republican side, try going to the party’s helpful website at www.idgop.org/voter-guide/.
As voters, be engaged. Do the independent research that’s needed to make informed choices. Don’t just rely on someone else’s opinion. And if a candidate can’t give a good reason why you should vote for them and spends more time throwing slime at their opponent, maybe that candidate isn’t the right choice.
Let’s face it, this primary season has been unlike anything that’s been seen in a primary before, especially in Bonneville County. A lot of people are spending a lot of money telling people how to vote this season. The Republican infighting has reached ridiculous levels, and Bonneville County is helping to lead that charge.
We only need to go back to this past Thursday for proof of that, with the Idaho Republican Party and its chairman, Tom Luna, filing a lawsuit against the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee (BCRCC) and members of its Executive Committee to stop the BCRCC from “continuing to break election laws ahead of next Tuesday’s elections,” a state GOP news release said.
The complaint, filed in Idaho state court, explains how the BCRCC has “unlawfully distributed a flyer to Idaho voters that violates numerous election laws and falsely states that it contains official endorsements of the Idaho Republican Party,” the release said.
The committee’s “sample ballot” flyer displays the text “The OFFICIAL Republican Party Recommends these Conservative Candidates.” The state GOP reminded voters the party doesn’t endorse or recommend political candidates in primary elections. This came on the heels of Luna sending a letter to the BCRCC March 29 requiring it to take action to remedy by-law violations after donating money to Republican candidates running in the primary.
How did the BCRCC respond? The group voted to remove the by-law which reads “It shall be the policy of the committee to: (D) Take no position in favor of any Republican candidate engaged in a primary election contest.” Taking it further, they voted to ratify the donations they had made to candidates, which includes several of the candidates they recommend voters to choose with the “sample ballot.”
Many Republican candidates have been taking part in what seems like a contest this season to claim who is “most conservative.” There’s a growing sense of frustration, even among conservatives in this area, that the BCRCC, the Idaho Freedom Foundation, the John Birch Society, and other similar far-right extremist groups are wielding too much influence in the state’s political landscape. It would be wise to pay attention to that frustration.
Members of the BCRCC Executive Committee and many of its chosen candidates like to regularly smear their opponents as RINOs — Republican In Name Only.
But when the leaders of the state Republican Party have to scold the local committee twice in the span of a few weeks for egregious violations of its own by-laws and claims that it has run afoul of state election laws, you may wonder who the actual RINOs are. Perhaps the BCRCC should look in the mirror.
To borrow a line from cartoonist and political satirist Walt Kelly, “We have met the enemy and he is us.”