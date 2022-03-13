When it comes to concerns surrounding secure elections in the 2022 Idaho Legislature, it’s getting to be like listening to an old vinyl record album that has a bad skip in it.
This time, it’s House Bill 693 that’s played to a mixed crowd.
The bill — sponsored by Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird — would prohibit the use of drop boxes to return absentee ballots. It narrowly passed in the House Monday, 37-33.
Again, as with other election-related bills in this legislative session, HB 693 is one of those cases where the House has a solution looking for a problem. Do the lawmakers sponsoring and voting for these bills have a lack of trust in county clerks?
Like House Bill 439 on unaffiliated voters being required to affiliate with a political party by a fast-approaching deadline, HB 693 has an emergency clause which would make it go into effect immediately upon passage and approval.
Giddings’ argument is that HB 693 is necessary to protect the security of absentee ballots, which she suggested could be vulnerable to arson or theft in a drop box.
Bingham County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said she watched the debate on the House floor, and Giddings was asked how many counties in the state use the drop boxes. She said Giddings didn’t know offhand, guessing it was around eight.
Eckhardt has a list of how many counties use drop boxes, how many each county has and their location. Out of Idaho’s 44 counties, 33 of them use drop boxes.
Proponents of the bill would have absentee voters send their ballots off only in the mail, but there’s just as much of a chance of those ballots being tampered with or lost. Eckhardt said ballots mailed off need to be received in county clerks’ offices by 8 p.m. election day, and if they aren’t mailed and received on time, those votes won’t count, again inhibiting people’s access to vote.
Eckhardt has led a bit of a statewide charge on this issue, polling clerks in each county on their drop box setups.
“County clerks are rarely consulted by legislators on election bills,” Eckhardt said Friday. “Part of our job is to have safe and secure elections. If there was a concern, we’d be the first to raise that concern.”
Eckhardt said the one drop box in her county is located outside the courthouse. It’s emptied twice a day and those voters are verified.
Bingham County is one of those places, covering 2,120 square miles, where drop boxes are meant to assist voters from rural areas turning in their absentee ballots.
Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said in debating against the bill that voters in Elmore and Owyhee counties use ballot drop boxes and prohibiting them could make it harder for rural voters to vote.
“They work really well,” Blanksma said. “They were really efficient for rural areas. They gave us options so we could get those ballots in without using the mail.”
Why aren’t we trusting local control of county clerks who do a great job? They’re not putting out ballot boxes on every corner, unlocked and unsecured, as has been suggested.
One saving grace is that in a close vote with legislators from both sides of the aisle voting against it, the Senate probably won’t pick this one up.
In rating this bill for the Idaho Freedom Foundation, Parrish Miller said, “This change has the potential to increase election integrity and security in at least two ways. The design and construction of absentee ballot drop-boxes is not defined in statute, and they may not be monitored or sufficiently tamper-proof to provide adequate security.”
Eckhardt’s research shows only two counties in the state with drop boxes that don’t have 24-hour security cameras watching them.
“In 2021, six voters in Pennsylvania cast votes into a ‘dancing drop box’ costume they mistook for a real ballot box,” Miller said in his rating.
Ah, yes, the “dancing drop box costume” reasoning. It sounds so silly it has to be checked out.
In an October 2021 Philadelphia Inquirer report, the Bucks County Board of Elections removed a cardboard “dancing drop box” costume after six people had confused it for a real ballot box and dropped off their mail-in ballots. The board separated the ballots and planned to contact the people who cast them about the mix-up. Those six people were allowed to recast their ballots for the November general election.
A district attorney said the box did not appear to be an attempt at voter fraud. One educational campaign geared toward 18-year-old and first-time voters had volunteers dressed up in the mailbox costumes, handing out educational materials. Could it be helped that six people were ... confused?
It all sounds quite silly. But then so do other election bills found in the Legislature this year.