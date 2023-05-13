Lori Vallow Daybell has been convicted on all charges stemming from the deaths in 2019 of her children, including conspiring to commit the murders of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, along with involvement in the 2019 death of Tammy Daybell. The counts against her — six in all — also included grand theft charges. The verdicts were announced Friday afternoon from the Ada County Courthouse, livestreamed over 7th District Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel.
It’s not completely over yet, however. Her fifth husband, Chad Daybell, faces trial on the same charges in a trial yet to be scheduled.
Vallow Daybell showed little outward emotion as the verdicts on each count were read, and as the jury was polled one at a time by the defense team. She only crossed her arms as the jury was excused.
For now, we can breathe a sigh of relief that this portion of this chilling case is over. Vallow Daybell now faces at least life in prison when she is sentenced in the months ahead.
Outside the courthouse when it was said and done, there was a scene of celebration. People watched as J.J.’s grandparents, Larry and Kay Woodcock, left the building. There was singing with a rendition of Queen’s “We Will Rock You,” one of the boy’s favorite songs. Larry Woodcock sang a small portion of Willie Nelson’s “The Party’s Over.” He choked up as he said, “J.J., I love you.”
He wore a T-shirt that showed the words “World’s Greatest Papa” as he stood in front of a bank of microphones representing media from all over, thanking the 18 jurors who sat through the grueling testimony. He recognized the fact that what the jurors went through and what they saw from the testimony over the past several weeks was “mind-boggling.”
Larry noted the meticulous manner in which the prosecution presented its case. The prosecution team and the investigators all presented a very solid case, one that seemed clear cut. With the evidence that was presented and the way it was presented, it was no surprise that it took relatively little time — from when the jurors were sent home for the night Thursday not long after being dismissed to begin deliberations, until the announcement was made that a verdict had been reached before noon Friday — to find Vallow Daybell guilty.
That’s the sign of a solid case. Rock solid.
It was a solid case based on what was presented to the prosecution by a very dedicated team of law enforcement officials. Larry made sure to express his appreciation to law enforcement as well, for the countless hours that were spent gathering evidence and the sacrifices that were made.
We commend everyone from law enforcement to prosecutors to witnesses to the judge and especially the jury for what led up to — in Larry’s words — a “fair, honest, and righteous decision.”
Kay Woodcock also expressed great appreciation for all involved in the case. She expressed the desire to “do right by” J.J. and Tylee, who can now rest in peace. She said she even received a message of support from a person in Tasmania who’s been following the case.
Three words stood out from the remarks outside the courthouse: “Love always wins.”
We’re entering a time this weekend when love for and from a mother is celebrated. It’s a relief that, for now, we can put some of the madness that was found in this case behind us and get on with that celebration.
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.
