Justice has been served.

Lori Vallow Daybell has been convicted on all charges stemming from the deaths in 2019 of her children, including conspiring to commit the murders of 16-year-old Tylee Ryan and 7-year-old J.J. Vallow, along with involvement in the 2019 death of Tammy Daybell. The counts against her — six in all — also included grand theft charges. The verdicts were announced Friday afternoon from the Ada County Courthouse, livestreamed over 7th District Judge Steven Boyce’s YouTube channel.


The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.