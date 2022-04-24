We touched briefly a week ago on the loss of a live debate between Rep. Mike Simpson and Idaho Falls attorney Bryan Smith in the race for Idaho’s 2nd congressional district seat, and the loss of the chance for voters to see the two hopefuls discuss important issues head-to-head.
Others have joined the “I’m not going to debate” parade since then. The voters’ loss has become bigger.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings of White Bird decided not to debate House Speaker Scott Bedke in the race for lieutenant governor, expressing concern that reporters serving on the debate panel would be biased.
Gov. Brad Little became the first sitting Idaho governor in decades at least to decide not to debate against his opponents, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin and Ed Humphreys of Eagle, prior to the May 17 Republican primary election. Then McGeachin said if Little wasn’t going to participate in a debate, she would back out herself and jump back in only if Little got back in as well. So much for Humphreys.
There’s some fairly rich irony in this. The Republican Party is proud to say that it’s the “party of Abraham Lincoln.” Republicans around the region have been hosting various Lincoln Day events, giving candidates a chance to speak on issues in a setting smaller than a live, televised debate where the audience pales in comparison to what could be seen on public television.
Would Lincoln back away from a debate? We can’t fall back on the reasoning, “Well, these are very divisive times we live in, it’s not surprising.” Any more divisive than what Lincoln faced in his historic debates against Stephen Douglas in the summer of 1858 with slavery being the focus as they vied for a U.S. Senate seat representing Illinois?
The “party of Lincoln” needs to grow a spine when it comes to participating in debates. We’re not even talking about debates involving Democrats vs. Republicans. We’re talking about Republicans debating Republicans before a primary election, one with some real importance.
If nothing else, this domino effect of candidates backing out of debates shows just how split the Republican Party in Idaho has become. It puts a glaring spotlight on this litmus test of “who’s the most conservative,” who will be “the Trumpiest.”
And the voters who need to make a choice in one of the most crucial primary elections we’ve seen in quite some time — one that could decide a direction of representation not just statewide but nationally — come out on the losing end. Again.
It’s the voters — or at least the undecided voters — who will lose out when it comes to seeing how the candidates answer questions. Do the candidates answer legitimate questions thoughtfully or do they deflect? Do they stick to the issues with valid arguments, or do they wander into the weeds and dive into attack mode? Are there any little quirks that could decide it, such as profuse sweating or five o’clock shadow showing up on live TV?
To their credit, as was reported in an Associated Press article, Idaho’s Republican attorney general candidates — incumbent Lawrence Wasden, former U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador and attorney Art Macomber — sparred over the validity of public health restrictions, the merits of lawsuits challenging federal policies and other topics during a televised debate Tuesday night. Sparks flew in that one, and sparks would surely fly in debates for Simpson’s congressional seat and in a gubernatorial debate, or in the lieutenant governor’s race where Giddings definitely needs to show some courage to face up to valid questions about her conduct from her time in the Idaho House before she ever hopes to be handed the key to the lieutenant governor’s office.
Sparks flying in a debate would have been better than nothing at all, which is what we’re apparently going to get in those important races in the lead-up to the primary.
One more little nugget to chew on: Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo recently joined a bipartisan group of 14 Senate colleagues in introducing Senate Resolution 530 to designate National Speech and Debate Education Day in March. It recognized some important areas when it comes to debate and speech education, such as youth learning and practicing the art of communicating with and without technology; offering students myriad forms of public speaking through which students may develop talent and exercise unique voice and character; giving students the 21st-century skills of communication, critical thinking, creativity and collaboration; critical analysis and effective communication allowing important ideas, texts and philosophies the opportunity to flourish.
What are students learning from the examples of debate arenas we’re seeing now?