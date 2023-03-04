Just because you vote against a bill doesn’t mean it’s a vote against an issue. We’re finding out just how true that is when it comes to school funding in this legislative session.

Just this week, Senate Bill 1038 covering a proposed education savings account died Monday afternoon. After more than two hours of debate, it was rejected by a 12-23 vote.


The Post Register‘s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

Tags

Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.