On the eve of July 4th, we offer a glimpse into wording that has served as a foundation for America for 246 years, and how closely it applies in modern times.
“In Congress, July 4, 1776
“The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness. Prudence, indeed, will dictate that Governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and accordingly all experience hath shewn, that mankind are more disposed to suffer, while evils are sufferable, than to right themselves by abolishing the forms to which they are accustomed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security. Such has been the patient sufferance of these Colonies; and such is now the necessity which constrains them to alter their former Systems of Government. The history of the present King of Great Britain is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of an absolute Tyranny over these States. To prove this, let Facts be submitted to a candid world.”
At the time of its writing, the Declaration of Independence was looked upon as a collective effort of the Continental Congress. Thomas Jefferson was part of a committee of five men — including Benjamin Franklin and John Adams — who worked on the document. Franklin and Adams provided corrections, but it was Jefferson who put together the draft statement calling for the 13 North American colonies to break from the rule of Great Britain’s king and listing the reasons why those colonies should be independent.
n Forbidding “his Governors to pass laws of immediate and pressing importance.”
n Refusing “to pass other laws for the accommodation of large districts of people, unless those people would relinquish the right of representation in the legislature, a right inestimable to them and formidable to tyrants only.”
n Dissolving “representative Houses repeatedly, for opposing with manly firmness his invasions on the rights of the people.”
The document speaks of the state remaining “exposed to all the dangers of invasion from without, and convulsions within,” the king endeavoring to “prevent the population of these states; for that purpose obstructing the laws for naturalization of foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations,” obstructing the administration of justice, “by refusing his assent to laws for establishing judiciary powers,” making judges “dependent on his will alone.”
The conflict between British subjects with the Crown against those with Congress lasted from 1775 to 1783. George Washington referred to the American victory as “little short of a standing miracle.” Then came the Connecticut Compromise — also known as the Great Compromise — reached during the Constitutional Convention of 1787, which defined the legislative structure and representation each state would have under the United States Constitution.
Ironically, in the halls of Congress, in state legislatures and even among American citizens today, “compromise” has become a dirty word. Divisions among Americans are growing instead of mending. Disagreeing civilly appears too hard to do. It seems impossible to find a bond similar to what President Reagan had with former Democratic House Speaker Tip O’Neill.
In January 1790, Washington wrote a letter in which he said, “The establishment of our new Government seemed to be the last great experiment, for promoting human happiness, by creating a reasonable compact, in civil Society.”
Can we regain civility and keep the “great experiment” going? Or will we split apart at the seams?
Something to ponder this holiday.