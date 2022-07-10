Two weeks ago we asked Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch and Rep. Mike Simpson to provide some answers in their own words on solutions toward bringing mass shootings under control.
We asked a specific question: What do we need to be doing to address this issue?
We gave a list of examples of mass shootings going back 38 years. Even then, it was only a very partial list. Since then, the list has grown. We’ve seen several people killed and dozens more wounded in the Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.
A Fourth of July parade, of all things.
That incident was added to the growing list of different settings where a mass shooting can take place — schools, movie theaters. churches, shopping malls, sporting events, restaurants, concerts, etc. We are at a crisis point when it comes to mass shootings.
The day before our editorial seeking answers from our congressional representatives was published, President Biden signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into law which addressed some issues prompted by mass shootings. It was truly a bipartisan effort that passed in the Senate 65-33 and in the House 243-193.
Crapo, Risch, and Simpson each voted against it. Our question to them was well-timed. We are grateful that Mr. Crapo responded. Mr. Risch and Mr. Simpson did not respond. They were given advance notice, they were reminded, and they did not respond.
It is disappointing that Mr. Risch and Mr. Simpson are not willing to have a public conversation on this issue. Beneath this introduction is a graphic representation of that lack of response from two of our elected leaders.
A similar response was given by them to the Idaho Capital Sun in mid-June.
In print and online, their silence in response to an important question is deafening.
We know that these gentlemen have busy schedules and there are other issues of importance they have to deal with. At the same time, these gentlemen have been elected to work toward solutions that give a better sense of safety and security to their constituents.
Does anyone feel safe and secure with non-answers?
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.