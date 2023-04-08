Thank goodness for the power of the veto, and for the courage and wisdom Republican Gov. Brad Little can show in wielding that power when it’s called for.

As was the case in the 2022 legislative session, legislators left another library issue for last in the 2023 session. This time it was House Bill 314, known as the Children’s School and Library Protection Act, requiring public schools and community libraries to take “reasonable steps” in restricting children’s access to obscene or harmful material. The bill’s statement of purpose said a parent or guardian of a minor child who accesses such material in violation of the policy would be entitled to bring a civil action against the school or library for damages and injunctive relief.


The Post Register's editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.

