Thank goodness for the power of the veto, and for the courage and wisdom Republican Gov. Brad Little can show in wielding that power when it’s called for.
As was the case in the 2022 legislative session, legislators left another library issue for last in the 2023 session. This time it was House Bill 314, known as the Children’s School and Library Protection Act, requiring public schools and community libraries to take “reasonable steps” in restricting children’s access to obscene or harmful material. The bill’s statement of purpose said a parent or guardian of a minor child who accesses such material in violation of the policy would be entitled to bring a civil action against the school or library for damages and injunctive relief.
Simply put, parents or guardians would have been able to sue for $2,500 for a violation of the bill.
Little vetoed HB 314 Wednesday. The House voted 46-24 Thursday without debate to override that veto, which would have taken 47 votes, or two-thirds of the members present, to override.
Another library issue goes down in flames on the last day of the session. This is one thing legislators can’t seem to leave alone, and we’d expect nothing less than to see legislators bring it back up again in some form or fashion at some point in the future.
As we said at just about this exact same time last year, how many 5- or 6-year-olds are going to libraries themselves, without their parents, grabbing a book out of the adult section and a librarian is letting them check it out? Do we have a line of 900 5-year-olds trying to get their hands on inappropriate material?
It seems pretty clear now that legislators pushing these library issues aren’t doing it so much to protect Idahoans as they are trying to score political points.
In a letter to legislators after his veto, Little said the bill’s ambiguity would lead to unintended consequences for libraries and their patrons, also voicing concerns about parents or guardians being able to sue for $2,500 for a violation.
“Allowing any parent, regardless of intention, to collect $2,500 in automatic fines creates a library bounty system that will only increase the costs local libraries incur, particularly rural libraries,” Little said in his letter. “These costs will be forced onto property taxpayers of Idaho or cause libraries to close to minors altogether.”
Little gave more reasoning behind the veto.
“This legislation makes sweeping, blanket assumptions on materials that could be determined as ‘harmful to minors’ in a local library, and it will force one interpretation of that phrase onto all the patrons of the library,” he wrote.
Idaho Library Association President Lance McGrath had praise for the veto, saying in a news release, “Idaho schools and public libraries play a vital role in early literacy, reading on grade level, reading for pleasure, and lifelong learning. This bill as law would fundamentally change library services with regard to minors and would imperil our statutory obligation of providing access to information for all the people of Idaho.”
Of course, on the flip side, Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman grumbled at the news.
“This veto is a concession to the same special interests that seem to have a vested interest in putting obscene, graphic, and pornographic material into the hands of children to begin with,” Hoffman said in a statement.
We’d like to know what “special interests” Hoffman has in mind. Librarians with sinister intentions?
Before the veto, a report from the Moscow-Pullman Daily News quoted Chris Sokol, director of the Latah County Library District, who said all seven libraries throughout the county could close for a few weeks as the board would need time to create new policies to fit within the proposed bill, adding that the closures and bill would affect many readers within Latah, as the district’s busiest time of year is in the summer when the bill would be implemented.
“We’ve never been confronted with anything like this before,” said Sokol. “I’ve worked in libraries for decades, and this totally turns everything on its head.”
In the same Daily News report, Sokol and Lewiston City Library Director Lynn Johnson said they’ve had discussions with staff who said they may resign or work outside of Idaho because of the legislation. Sokol anticipated a loss of staff had the legislation been implemented.
“Who would stay?” said Sokol. “It removes the motivation and fun from the job.”
The greater concern is another attack on simple rights, including parents’ and guardians’ ultimate say in what their child consumes. That comes down to a First Amendment right.
Just where are we going with this kind of legislation that’s coming up time after time, year after year?
The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, and Managing Editor/editorial writer John Miller.
