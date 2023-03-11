Carrie: I’m on the board of directors for the Snake River Animal Shelter, and we’re experiencing an entirely new problem.
Jerry: What’s that?
Carrie: Our kennels are full, and we have over 120 dogs and 50 cats on our waitlist from owners who need to surrender them.
Jerry: Why are so many owners trying to surrender their pets?
Carrie: It’s largely a rental market problem. Eastern Idaho is experiencing enormous growth. Rents have skyrocketed. As a result, when older leases come up for renewal, some landlords impose large rent increases. And if folks can’t afford the new rent, they must find a cheaper place to live.
Jerry: Why’s that a problem for the shelter?
Carrie: Because only a small percentage of landlords allow people to have pets. Full disclosure: We are landlords, and we allow pets. But most do not.
Jerry: And some landlords who allow pets charge very high nonrefundable pet deposits. Again, full disclosure: We charge pet deposits, but ours are fully refundable as long as our tenants leave the home in the condition they found it.
Carrie: With so few affordable pet-friendly properties available, renters find themselves in a tough situation. They must surrender their pet to find a place to live. Folks come to the shelter in tears because they have no choice but to give up their dog or cat.
Jerry: What can people do to help?
Carrie: The Snake River Animal Shelter is a “no-kill” shelter. We’d love to see folks come to visit the shelter and consider adopting a dog or cat. It’s located at 3000 Lindsay Boulevard in Idaho Falls.
Jerry: What’s the cost?
Carrie: Adult dogs (1-6 years) are $160, senior dogs are $95 and puppies are $185. And we do have some puppies. All shelter animals are fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered, and microchipped.
Jerry: How about cats?
Carrie: Adult cats (1-6 years) are $70, seniors are $35, kittens are $100 and barn cats are $10.
Jerry: Is there a sales tax?
Carrie: Yes. Idaho requires a 6% sales tax. But to make things more affordable, if you go to the shelter over the next couple of weeks and mention our column, they’ll take $25 off the adoption fee.
Jerry: When is the Snake River Animal Shelter open?
Carrie: Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Tuesdays through Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jerry: I’ve had many dogs and cats in my lifetime (all 86 years), and I’ve found them to be incredibly rewarding. They can be your helper, your therapy provider and constant friend.
Carrie: People who already own a dog are especially good prospects for adopting. They know what dog ownership is about and the second dog often provides companionship for the original pet.
Jerry: Seniors and retirees also make great pet owners. They have the time to care for a pet and appreciate their companionship.
Carrie: And unlike children, you don’t have to pay for their college education or get a lot of guff.
Jerry: Are there other ways people can help if they can’t adopt?
Carrie: Sure. They can donate to cover part or all of an animal adoption. You can even select the dog or cat you wish to help.
Jerry: To donate, go to snakeriveranimalshelter.org or call 208-523-4219. The Snake River Animal Shelter is a private nonprofit charity.
Carrie: I’d also like to remind people how important it is to spay or neuter their pets. The shelter has two “accidental” puppy litters on the waitlist right now.
Jerry: And finally, let’s not forget, “The best therapist has fur and four legs.”
