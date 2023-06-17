Carrie: Is that all-male book club of yours still operating?
Jerry: It’s been going strong for 13 years! We’ve got 18 members and a waitlist.
Carrie: I know of several women’s book clubs but I’m not aware of any other male book clubs in eastern Idaho. How did yours get started?
Jerry: Two friends, Arthur Kull and Steve Larsen, contacted me and asked if I would join a book club they wanted to form.
Carrie: Given you are the only person I know who spends more time in Barnes and Noble than its manager, I see why you couldn’t resist. What kind of guys are in your club?
Jerry: Most are retired. We have 3 MDS, 3 Ph.D.s, 2 JDs, 1 D.D.S., several scientific/business/educational professionals and a sheepherder.
Carrie: Well, I know which one you are! It must be hard to find a living room big enough to fit all of you.
Jerry: We take turns hosting the meetings. Due to schedule conflicts, there’s usually 14 or 15 of us in attendance. We start off with snacks provided by the host and beverages the rest of us contribute.
Carrie: What happens next?
Jerry: After we finish catching up with each other, we sit down in a circle. Then, the person who recommended the book opens the discussion.
Carrie: Sounds a lot like my book club so far.
Jerry: Once the discussion begins, we go around the room, one at a time, with each person offering their thoughts on the book.
Carrie: That’s where we differ. My book club ladies prefer a “free for all” discussion. But we’re always civil and respectful of each other.
Jerry: Here’s what I like about our club’s approach. When I haven’t had time to finish the book, I make sure I’m the last person to comment so I can say, “I have nothing to add to this great discussion.”
Carrie: Very clever. What are some of your most memorable books?
Jerry: One that was very timely was “Fascism: A Warning” by Madeline Albright.
Carrie: She was America’s first female secretary of state during the Clinton administration.
Jerry: She had first-hand experience with fascism under the Nazis when Hitler invaded Czechoslovakia. She and her family escaped in 1939. In her book, she warns that democracy is under assault.
Carrie: How’s that?
Jerry: She asks the questions: “Why are many people in positions of power seeking to undermine public confidence in elections, the courts, the media and science? Why have such dangerous splits been allowed to develop between rich and poor, urban and rural, those with higher education and those without?”
Carrie: Our club read a book dealing with similar themes. It was “The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth” by Jonathan Rauch. It explains how social media amplifies misinformation and is dividing our country into tribes believing separate realities.
Jerry: Another book I found compelling was “Nickel and Dimed: On (Not) Getting by in America” by Barbara Ehrenreich. I’m also looking forward to re-reading “Cadillac Desert: The American West and Its Disappearing Water” by Marc Reisner.
Carrie: Two of my recent favorites were “Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI” by David Gann and “Red Famine: Stalin’s War on Ukraine” by Anne Applebaum. A movie about “Killers of the Flower Moon” has just come out starring Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.
Jerry: In today’s political climate, we should take heed of Ray Bradbury’s advice. He once said: “You don’t have to burn books to destroy a culture. Just get people to stop reading them.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.