Jerry: Last winter was the worst in recent times.
Carrie: I’m ready for summer. Warm temps, beautiful gardens, barbecues and road construction.
Jerry: Winter was especially hard on our roads. The city of Idaho Falls has been busy filling potholes. They had to wait until April when the weather warmed up so their hot plant could produce the material needed to fill the potholes.
Carrie: I went onto the city of Idaho Falls construction website to see what’s happening for road construction. It’s a very cool interactive website https://bit.ly/3BB84zH.
Jerry: What are the biggest projects this summer?
Carrie: One of the city’s busiest intersections, 17th Street and Woodruff, is already underway. They are adding, in all directions, a right turn lane as well as a second left turn lane.
Jerry: Woodruff is closed on both sides of the intersection. And traffic is reduced to one lane each way on 17th. They expect to finish this fall.
Carrie: Next, let’s talk about the raised median curbs they’ll be installing at Rollandet and 17th.
Jerry: What’s a raised median curb?
Carrie: They’re the yellow barriers they install between lanes to keep people from making left turns. There’s a bunch at the intersection of Holmes and 17th Street.
Jerry: On Rollandet, you’ll only be able to turn right onto 17th Street. I can see why. It’s one of those “can I make it?” left turns.
Carrie: No more lefts onto Rollandet from 17th either. They are also reconstructing the intersection of 19th Street and Leslie to create a safer route to Yellowstone. Those two jobs should start this month. Expect some lane closures.
Jerry: More “no left turn” barriers will be constructed near the intersections of Sunnyside and St. Clair, Sunnyside and Hitt (north of Sunnyside near the Sagewood Shopping Center and south near Wendy’s), and Hitt and Briane.
Carrie: Those areas have lots of traffic accidents. If you are traveling south on Hitt, you’ll no longer be able to turn left onto Briane, the road between Texas Roadhouse and IHOP. And you won’t be able to turn left from Briane onto Hitt.
Jerry: That work should happen later this summer.
Carrie: Two other big projects are the intersections of Yellowstone and Broadway and Northgate and Anderson.
Jerry: They are replacing the deteriorated concrete with asphalt. At Broadway, they are also replacing a water line.
Carrie: Isn’t concrete more durable than asphalt? Why do that?
Jerry: Concrete lasts longer but once it deteriorates, it’s almost impossible to repair. Asphalt can be easily repaired.
Carrie: Those projects will start after July 4. Expect lane restrictions and closures.
Jerry: Downtown is undergoing the installation of the new water tower in the library parking lot. This project is underway and will finish in spring 2025.
Carrie: In the meantime, the library south parking lot is closed. Part of South Park will be closed but traffic will be able to flow. For a map of alternative parking, go to https://www.idahofallsidaho.gov/1378/Water-Tower.
Jerry: That’s a fairly big disruption to that area of downtown. You’ll recall the city wanted to put the new water tower on the greenbelt but there was a lot of public opposition.
Carrie: Also this summer, crews will be doing chip sealing and thermoplastic markings on roads in various city locations.
Jerry: What’s thermoplastic markings?
Carrie: It’s melted plastic they use to mark road turn arrows, crosswalks, etc. Thermoplastic can last up to seven years while paint only lasts for one year.
Jerry: What about the Pancheri Bridge? It’s a mess.
Carrie: They are bidding that out now. It’s scheduled for this fall.
Jerry: Who’s paying for all this?
Carrie: Except for the water tower, it’s mostly federal funds. The water tower is paid through water fees.
Jerry: Reminds me of the sage advice from Yogi Berra, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
