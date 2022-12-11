Carrie: Tis the season — to thank folks who have done some wonderful things for our community.
Jerry: Since we’ve just been through an election, I’d like to start by thanking the people who worked so hard to make our elections fair and secure.
Carrie: In Bonneville County, a special thanks goes to County Clerk Penny Manning, Elections Director Helena Welling and her staff.
Jerry: Let’s also thank all the great volunteers who spent long hours making sure things went smoothly.
Carrie: Next, one of the best things that happened in our community this year was the opening of the Mountain America Center, Idaho Falls’ spectacular new event center.
Jerry: It’s been in the works since 2007. The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce began the effort by conducting a feasibility study and creating a committee to look at options.
Carrie: Lots of people were involved. Unfortunately, we don’t have the space to name them all. But let’s begin by thanking Terri Gazdik who is the chair of the Idaho Falls Auditorium District, which owns and oversees the Mountain America Center. She is also their longest-serving board member.
Jerry: Let’s also thank Cindy Ozaki who was a previous board chair and executive director. She helped get legislation passed, which greatly benefited the project.
Carrie: Certainly we need to thank Allen and Connie Ball and Ball Ventures for donating 23 acres of land for the facility.
Jerry: And our biggest thanks goes to Rob Spear. Hired as the auditorium district executive director in 2019, he raised the $10 million needed to secure financing for the facility and got the project to the finish line. The Mountain America Center is getting rave reviews.
Carrie: Another facility getting great reviews is the Idaho Falls Regional Airport. It underwent a big remodel resulting in two new gates for a total of six, two baggage carousels and additional parking. I like not having to walk outside the terminal to get onto a plane.
Jerry: We now have five airlines with direct routes to 13 important destinations. Idaho Falls has become a regional air travel hub, and we have Airport Director Rick Cloutier and his staff to thank for all of this.
Carrie: Speaking of facilities, let’s thank some folks involved in the deal that transferred a 30,000-square-foot technical building from Bonneville County to the College of Eastern Idaho.
Jerry: It’s been renamed the Eastern Idaho Workforce Development Center, and it’s dedicated to employee training with a special emphasis on trades like welding, construction, HVAC, electrical and plumbing.
Carrie: Leave it to a bunch of women to make this happen. Special thanks goes to Dana Kirkham, director of strategic initiatives for Idaho Environmental Coalition; Hope Morrow, resident labor economist for the Idaho National Laboratory; Dana Briggs who at the time was the city of Idaho Falls Economic Development administrator; Connie Chadwick, executive director of the Regional Development Alliance; and Ann Marie Peters, director of strategic partnerships for the College of Eastern Idaho.
Jerry: Wait a minute. Aren’t you overlooking three important guys? The Bonneville County Commissioners were key players, with a special thanks to Commissioner Bryon Reed.
Carrie: Agreed. Our final thanks goes, once again, to Idaho Falls’ very own Secret Santa who is giving away $1 million to people struggling with hardships.
Jerry: If you want to brighten your holidays, take the time to watch some of the video clips of Secret Santa surprising people who really need some help.
Carrie: I get teary-eyed watching some of those.
Jerry: Me too. Secret Santa reminds me of the old adage, “What wisdom can you find that is greater than kindness?”
