The U.S. Senate adopted the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act Tuesday, 86-11. Good for them. The Senate went through too much drama and delay in the process, and the people needing help the act would provide didn’t need that.

The bill will enhance health care and disability benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits with veterans reporting respiratory illnesses and cancers they attribute to serving near burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, used to dispose of such things as chemicals, cans, tires, plastics and medical and human waste.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

Tags

Recommended for you