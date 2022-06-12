The recent return of a public transit system is good news for a rapidly growing community such as Idaho Falls.
The launch of the Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT) On-Demand point-to-point rideshare microtransit service June 3 should prove to be a welcome addition. For those who need to use the system, it can’t get much easier and its flexibility is a definite plus.
To schedule a ride, it’s a matter of calling 208-269-9729 or downloading the “GIFT On-Demand” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play.
The state transportation department applied for funding from the Federal Transit Administration for the pilot project, city officials said in November. The project was approved and will be funded by $4.2 million in coronavirus rescue package funds for the Idaho Falls Urbanized area. The transportation department will reimburse the city for costs associated with managing the transit service contract, city officials said.
Who is expected to use the system? According to a 2018 Idaho Public Transportation Plan, those relying more on a transit system include older adults, people with disabilities, people in low-income households, and people in households without access to a private vehicle, people who may not have the means or the ability to drive a vehicle.
Given current circumstances with inflation cutting into people’s pocketbooks, the cost of fuel, vehicle maintenance, and auto insurance can make it prohibitive for people of any age to do much driving themselves. But daily needs never go away, and the option public transit provides in meeting those everyday needs is essential.
This is especially true when it comes to meeting the needs of senior citizens who need the service to make it to medical appointments, grocery shopping, etc., and their options can be limited otherwise outside of family or friends giving their time. For senior citizens or the disabled, a transit service provides more independence.
The transportation plan shows older adults (age 65 and older) typically use public transportation more frequently than the general population. In Idaho, the highest densities of older adults are concentrated along the I-15, I-86, I-84, and I-90 corridors. Figures for people with disabilities were lower but still comparable to older adults.
In the transportation study, households were classified as “low-income” if they earn less than 150% of the federal poverty threshold, adjusted for household size. The highest densities of people living in low-income households in the state were primarily concentrated along those same interstate corridors.
GIFT may only serve the Idaho Falls area, but the need is still there. The need has been there since Targhee Regional Public Transportation Authority shut down services in April 2019 because of financial restrictions following a failed audit. That service provided regularly scheduled routes through the city and non-emergency transit services for riders with disabilities.
The new service should be more convenient and cost-effective. Instead of fixed routes with bus stops which can be more costly with less efficient ridership in smaller communities as opposed to larger urban areas, GIFT’s on-demand service is a plus. Drivers are able to assist elderly users from the door of their home to the door of the vehicle, helping seniors or disabled people enter and exit the vehicle, and from the front door of the vehicle to the door of their destination, being trained in basic medical transport. Riders can schedule up to one week in advance.
The general fare is $3 a person per one-way ride and is collected through the app. The fare is less if the individual qualifies for a discounted rate based on federal funding regulations, such as individuals over the age of 63. The service will cost less for shared trips, and drivers will accommodate walk-up riders and cash payments.
The service will be available 14 hours a day, six days a week, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturdays.
The seven GIFT vehicles in Idaho Falls are equipped with bike racks to transport users to and/or from the various pathways in Idaho Falls, bringing an extra benefit to the environment by helping with vehicle emissions.
No further taxpayer dollars are required to operate the service. As a pilot program, it’s being tested over the next two years to determine future demand, user groups, funding options and service delivery.
With the benefits GIFT can provide along with needs of the community being met, it’s a service that deserves the public’s support.