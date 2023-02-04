From what we’ve seen in the past from Idaho Falls Republican Rep. Barbara Ehardt, she has shown herself to be a supporter of education. Figuring out how and where the state’s surplus will be allocated in education has been among her top priorities.
“Parents want the state to get back to the fundamentals of education,” she told the Post Register’s editorial board in in October. “Parents don’t want the kind of battles other states are facing. We had a large learning loss with the pandemic. We need to get back to helping students.”
She said education issues she sees as being important include what children are being taught.
With that in mind, it’s puzzling why Ehardt — as chairwoman of the Idaho House Local Government Committee — has seen fit to to prohibit public testimony in her committee from people under age 18. She announced the policy change at the beginning of the panel’s Jan. 24 meeting at the state Capitol.
Her decision came on the heels of House Judiciary, Rules and Administration Committee Chairman Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, announcing his committee would not accept testimony from anyone under 18.
According to reporting in the Idaho Capital Sun, Ehardt said she “was inspired by a fellow colleague” to make the change. That colleague was Skaug.
“There would be the exception, and that is should they contact me or should we be in a position where one of you (committee members) are desirous to hear them and, you know, you let me know,” she said. “Having heard many testimonies in the past, I think that that will be a good use of all of our time.”
It appears that Ehardt believes hearing testimony from anyone under the age of 18 can be a waste of time. That’s disappointing coming from someone touting herself as a strong supporter of education.
What better education can a student get — especially anyone under 18 — than to do research on an issue that could affect them now or in the future, formulate an opinion, and present it to a government committee, getting a first-hand view of how government works?
Among the loudest voices speaking against this move has been that of Shiva Rajbhandari, an 18-year-old Boise School District student. He said he’s been testifying in committee meetings since he was 16. He was elected to his local school board in September.
This is a young man who is eloquent. We published an opinion piece of his in these pages in June. He does his research, he backs up his views. Isn’t that the kind of thing we’d actually want, for future voters to get involved?
Instead, the decisions of Skaug and Ehardt send the wrong message to youth, with a bit of a W.C. Fields approach: “Go away kid, ya bother me.”
What other restrictions can we expect when it comes to testimony in front of House committees? This one covers age, so what about gender, race, etc.?
Skaug wasn’t expecting the blowback he received with his decision, saying there were many more important things going on. Does he not realize that when voices of the future are restricted it reflects poorly on how democracy should work? That’s pretty important.
After receiving that blowback, Skaug did modify his ban to allow young people to testify in the committee if they have parental permission or are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Let’s face it, this was a bad decision from the start.
The Post Register‘s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.
