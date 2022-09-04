The Idaho Legislature spent the day in Boise Thursday in special session debating House Bill 1, a measure on tax cuts and education funding. While it went through in the same day — with the House passing it 55-15 and the Senate giving 34-1 approval with Gov. Brad Little quickly signing it when the session ended — it wasn’t without some interest and some tensions.

The bill called for $500 million in one-time rebates, with a minimum of $300 for an individual or $600 for a married couple filing jointly with the money possibly going out in a matter of weeks. It permanently lowers individual and corporate income tax rates to a flat rate of 5.8%, with no taxpayer seeing an increase.

The Post Register’s editorial board consists of Publisher Travis Quast, Managing Editor Monte LaOrange and editorial writer John Miller.

