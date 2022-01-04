Pictured left to right: David Facer, CEI’s executive director of CEI Foundation; Lori Barber, vice president of academic and student affairs; Park Price, chairman CEI Foundation board and Bank of Idaho board chairman; Jeff Newgard, CEO and president Bank of Idaho.
The Bank of Idaho, which hosted the annual year-end Idaho Falls Greater Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours, on Dec. 16, presented a giant check for $51,719 to the College of Eastern Idaho — passing on proceeds earned from its Swing for the Green golf tournament held in June.
CEI’s executive director of CEI Foundation, David Facer, and vice president of academic and student affairs, Lori Barber, were on hand to accept and acknowledge Bank of Idaho’s contribution. Barber described Bank of Idaho as “being at the nexus of commerce and education, which are both impacted by the gift of education.”
“Thank you to the many generous participants who partnered with us to hit this new benchmark — giving both time and money to our important cause,” bank President and CEO Jeff Newgard said. “Tonight we reflect on how far the fund has grown since its inception 4 years ago and celebrate our commitment to education and resulting growth in eastern Idaho.”
The impact of June’s tournament was felt throughout the region as many attendees traveled great distances to support CEI, with an estimated 35 hotel rooms being rented for two nights. In 2021, Bank of Idaho elevated Swing for the Green from a fundraiser to a premier social event, adding a plated dinner that entertained over 200 distinguished guests and for golfers adding high stakes hole contests, plus a customized swag kit for each player.
Bank of Idaho has been a financial fixture in the eastern Idaho community since 1985 when the original location opened in downtown Idaho Falls on the corner of Capital and B Street. It later expanded to include 10 full-service locations and four mortgage offices across the state. Stock for the Bank of Idaho Holding Company opened to public trading on the OTC-QX market under the symbol BOID in October 2019. Bank of Idaho focuses on small businesses and is a leader in SBA lending.