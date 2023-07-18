A garage fire could have been worse today if it weren’t for the quick actions of a Good Samaritan. An individual was driving near the 2000 block of 49th South in Bonneville County earlier this afternoon when they noticed black smoke coming from a house on the north side of the road.
The passerby called 9-1-1 and stopped at the house to knock on the door, alerting the occupants of the fire, which included three young children. The individual then took actions to make sure the occupants were at a safe distance from the fire. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.
The call came into the Bonneville County/Idaho Falls Dispatch Center at 12:32 p.m. The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with three engines, two ambulances, a ladder truck, and a battalion chief. A water tender was also dispatched to provide additional water.
Engine 7 firefighters were first on scene, arriving three minutes after they were dispatched. Firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fire inside the two-car garage, keeping it from reaching the attached home. Most of the fire was extinguished by 12:43 p.m. Deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office assisted with traffic control by temporarily closing a portion of 49th South.
The damages to the structure and the contents inside the garage are estimated at approximately $150,000. There was smoke damage throughout the home, but no fire damage. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time but is under investigation by IFFD's Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.49th Fire 4
“Just last week we held a grand opening celebration for fire station 7, which is located on 65th South, about two miles from today’s fire. The quick response from station 7 illustrates the importance of planning for growth and strategically placing fire stations at locations where that growth is happening,” explains IFFD Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon. “We are grateful for the passerby’s quick thinking and efforts to keep the occupants safe,” adds Hammon.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.