garage fire IF

An Idaho Falls firefighter cleans up after a Tuesday garage fire in Bonneville County.

 Idaho Falls Fire Department

A garage fire could have been worse today if it weren’t for the quick actions of a Good Samaritan. An individual was driving near the 2000 block of 49th South in Bonneville County earlier this afternoon when they noticed black smoke coming from a house on the north side of the road.

The passerby called 9-1-1 and stopped at the house to knock on the door, alerting the occupants of the fire, which included three young children. The individual then took actions to make sure the occupants were at a safe distance from the fire. There were no injuries to civilians or first responders.


