The Upper Snake River Chapter of Pheasants Forever has long been working to improve pheasant population numbers in southeast Idaho. It will be holding its 30th annual banquet and fundraiser to help fund this goal.
The banquet will be 5:30 pm. Jan. 29 at the Grand Teton Events Center, Boy Scouts of America Building, 3910 S. Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls.
The Upper Snake River Chapter seeks to raise pheasant numbers to help biodiversity and increase hunting opportunities.
“In 1970 … Idaho was fourth or fifth in the nation in pheasant harvest, and now, today, we’re not even in the top 20,” said Nick Gailey, co-chairman of habitat for the Upper Snake River Chapter.
The ending of flood irrigation has caused pheasant habitat to disappear, according to Gailey.
One of the main platforms of the Upper Snake River Chapter is building pheasant habitat, along with the platforms of “youth education programs, youth safety programs and youth involvement in hunting.”
The fundraising banquet is “our only fundraiser of the year … most of the funds come from ticket sales, table sales, the live auction, the silent auction and the games that we play,” Gailey said. “All that money goes straight to habitat or youth programs.”
Some of the auction items included are artwork, a number of which feature pheasants. Other auction items are “youth hunts (and a) women’s hunt. … We offer usually a hunting dog, a puppy, that goes up along with a crate. (As well as an) Apple Athletic family membership and an adventure flight in a stagger plane,” Gailey said.
In 2020 and 2021, the Upper Snake River Chapter of Pheasants Forever didn’t have a banquet due to COVID-19. The funds it received came from Fish and Game and corporate sponsorships. These funds allowed it to maintain 18 current projects and create two new ones.
Their current projects are “nesting covers, food plots, winter habitat.”