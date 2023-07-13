On July 11, 2023, shortly before 6:00 p.m., Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of Linden Drive for a report of a man brandishing a knife towards people in the home. Officers arrived and spoke to two victims who stated that they had been inside of the residence when Steven Johns entered holding a knife. Johns brandished the knife at the two people and yelled that the property was his. The property was not Johns. Both victims stated that they feared for their lives. One barricaded themselves in another room, while another ran outside away from Johns.
When Officers arrived, Johns had left that residence, and had gone into his home nearby. In this process, Johns kicked and broke a gate on the property that was not his.
Officers saw Johns inside his residence through a window. Officers knocked on the front door, announced that they were police and that Johns needed to come outside and was under arrest. Johns indicated that he had heard officers but did not come outside.
After a time, Officers saw that Johns had opened the backdoor and was going into the backyard. Officers went into the backyard and attempted to engage with Johns there but he refused to comply with officers.
Officers deployed an IFPD K9 officer in an attempt to apprehend Johns via K9. Johns retreated and was able to shut himself inside the residence with the police K9. Officers forced entry by breaking the glass sliding door to get to the K9 and Johns. Officers were able to retrieve the K9, but Johns continued to resist officers who had to retreat due to safety concerns.
At this time officers were outside the residence trying to engage Johns verbally, and to utilize other options as Johns periodically came back into view. Officers attempted to use 40 mm less lethal munitions (commonly called “smurf rounds”) to incapacitate Johns long enough for officers to detain him. Despite striking Johns multiple times, it was not effective and Officers could not safely detain him. Officers attempted to use a Taser on Johns, but the first two attempts did not connect and were ineffective. Finally, an Officer was able to effectively deploy a Taser which successfully incapacitated Johns long enough for Officers to move in and detain him.
Inside the residence officers located the knife Johns had used in the initial interaction prior to police arrival. Officers also located drug paraphernalia.
During this interaction, the Idaho Falls Police Unmanned Aerial Systems (Drone) Unit utilized a drone to obtain additional visuals of the property and Johns movements.
While the IFPD K9 was inside the residence, Johns repeatedly sprayed the dog with 409, a chemical cleaner. The K9 had to be decontaminated and experienced significant irritation due to the 409 but is not expected to experience any long-term issues as a result.
The street around the residence was blocked for approximately an hour to allow law enforcement the space needed to bring the situation to a safe conclusion.
Steven Johns, a 39-year-old Idaho Falls resident, was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail for two counts of Felony Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Misdemeanor Resisting/Obstructing Arrest, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Unlawful Entry, and Misdemeanor Malicious Injury to Property.
