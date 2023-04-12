Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on April 11, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of E 6th Street for a structure fire. A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the front porch and called the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center.

There were two individuals home at the time of the fire, both of which were able to evacuate safely without injury, along with their two dogs.


