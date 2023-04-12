Idaho Falls firefighters spray water on a home in the 200 block of East 6th Street that caught fire early Tuesday evening. Two people in home at the time of the fire were able to evacuate safely without injury, along with their two dogs.
Idaho Falls firefighters climb to the roof a home in the 200 block of East 6th Street that caught fire early Tuesday evening. The fire on the front porch of the two-story home extended into a bedroom, living room, attic, and part of the roof before it was extinguished. There was smoke and water damage throughout the home.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m. on April 11, the Idaho Falls Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of E 6th Street for a structure fire. A neighbor noticed smoke coming from the front porch and called the Idaho Falls/Bonneville County Dispatch Center.
There were two individuals home at the time of the fire, both of which were able to evacuate safely without injury, along with their two dogs.
When firefighters arrived, they reported fire on the front porch of the two-story home. The fire extended into a bedroom, living room, attic, and part of the roof before it was extinguished. There was smoke and water damage throughout the home, which was split into two apartments.
Intermountain Gas and Idaho Falls Power responded to secure utilities. The Chaplains of Idaho also responded to assist the five individuals who were displaced from their home.
Damages are estimated at approximately $75,000. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation by IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.
