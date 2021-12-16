POCATELLO — A Rigby man was sentenced to 45 years in federal prison for producing and possessing child pornography.
The investigation began in September 2019, after a witness reported finding videos of a nude minor on an iPhone belonging to 39-year-old Tel James Boam, a District of Idaho United States Attorney’s Office news release said.
A Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office detective obtained a search warrant for Boam’s iCloud account and an agent with Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls searched the account and found that Boam had attempted to produce, by surreptitious recording, 36 sexually explicit videos of a 14-year-old, and that Boam had possessed those videos. Testimony provided that the videos were produced with a spy camera that Boam purchased using his credit card, the release said.
Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also sentenced Boam to a lifetime of supervised release, which will commence upon completing his prison sentence. Boam also will be required to register as a sex offender. Boam was convicted Sept. 20 by a federal jury sitting in Pocatello, the release said.
Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., commended the cooperative efforts of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls, and the Rexburg Police Department, which led to charges.
“This type of investigative work is not easy, but our collective efforts — to protect children in need and at risk, to support juvenile victims, and to safeguard our young people from exploitation, abuse, and trafficking — have never been more urgent,” Gonzalez said in the release.