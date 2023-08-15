540209872

Idaho State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash that occurred August 14, 2023, at approximately 11:18 PM, near 3050 Lindsay Blvd in Idaho Falls.

A 2023 Chevrolet Corvette driven by a 41-year-old female from Rigby was traveling northbound on Lindsay Blvd. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned, landing on its top.


Recommended for you

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:

Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.