The Salmon‐Challis National Forest has implemented the Hayden Fire Closure, Order Number: 04‐13‐23‐04.
Description of #04-13-23-04:
Described Area and Roads: All NFS lands, roads and trails on the Leadore Ranger District of the Salmon-Challis National Forest within the area bounded by the following: starting at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and National Forest System Road (NFSR) #008 Hayden Creek Road, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary to its intersection with Rye Grass Creek Road, then following the ridgeline south to the junction with NFSR #162 Kadletz Creek Road, then following NFSR #162 Kadletz Creek Road to the ridgeline southwest to the summit of Long Mountain, then following the ridgeline north to an unnamed tributary of the North Fork Morgan Creek, then following North Fork Morgan Creek to its junction with National Forest System Trail (NFST) #4243 Little Morgan Cow Creek Trail, then following NFST #4243 Little Morgan Cow Creek Trail to NFSR #093 Morgan Creek Road, then following NFSR #093 Morgan Creek Road to the Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest Boundary to its intersection with NFSR #096 Patterson-Eight Mile Road, then following NFSR #096 Patterson-Eight Mile Road north and northeast to the ridgeline between Patterson Creek and the East Fork of Patterson Creek, then following the ridgeline between Patterson Creek and the East Fork of Patterson Creek to ridgeline that forms the hydrologic divide between the Pahsimeroi Valley and the Lemhi Valley, then following the ridgeline that forms the hydrologic divide between the Pahsimeroi Valley and the Lemhi Valley to the unnamed tributary to Mill Creek south of Mill Lake, then following the unnamed tributary to Mill Creek south of Mill Lake to NFSR #006 Mill Creek Road, then following NFSR #006 Mill Creek Road to its intersection with NFSR #010 Hayden Creek-Mill Road, then following NFSR #010 Hayden-Mill Creek Road to its intersection with the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary, then following the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary to the point of origin at the junction of the Salmon-Challis National Forest boundary and NFSR #008 Hayden Creek Road.
The purpose of this order is to protect public health and safety from the effects of the Hayden Fire.
This Order shall be in effect from July 21st, 2023, at 08:00 through September 30th, 2023, at 12:00, unless rescinded.
