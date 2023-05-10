Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a disturbance between teenagers that involved a threat with a gun. The incident stemmed from a report yesterday just after 1pm by Bonneville High School Students of a video showing a student handling a handgun and making threats to another student. School administration and the SRO Deputy briefly secured the outer access to buildings as a precaution until the area was determined safe from any active threat.
The parties involved were quickly identified and it was determined the video was not filmed on school grounds. All of the juveniles involved were contacted and not allowed back to school while the matter was being investigated.
Today, Deputies took custody of the male juvenile holding the gun in the video and placed him in the 3B Juvenile Detention Center for Threatening Violence on School Grounds and Disturbing the Peace. Currently there are no other known safety concerns relating to this incident at Bonneville High School.
Because students reacted quickly and were proactive in reporting this information, School Staff and Deputies were able to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the campus. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.